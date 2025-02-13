A fundraiser to send a 23-year-old mum-of-one battling a terminal brain tumour to Germany for a revolutionary treatment has raised more than £12,000 in a matter of days.

Sophie White, from Kimberworth Park, Rotherham, was given the heartbreaking news that the NHS had reached the end of the treatment it could give her - after she was diagnosed with a terminal brain cancer, called Glioblastoma, just 18 months ago.

It was a devastating update for her family, especially as it could leave her two-year-old son Remi without his mum.

“When they tell you that, it’s absolutely heartbreaking,” Sophie’s mum Helen Schofield said. “Sophie was so upset.”

Sophie, 23, is mum to two-year-old Remi. | Family

Now, the family are tirelessly fundraising to get Sophie to a clinic in Germany specialising in an immunotherapy targeted for her specific tumour. It could cost up to £200,000.

They say it is the only option left to prolong Sophie’s life.

Helen said: “We always believe every treatment will work. Sophie is the most positive person.

Sophie has been spending time making memories with her young son after her diagnosis. | Family

“You have a few days where you’re a bit sad but you pick yourself back up and she’s keeping herself busy being a mum.

“She has been making memories with Remi. We have to keep fighting because he needs his mum.

“We’re positive that the treatment in Germany will work.”

Sophie was diagnosed with glioblastoma months after Remi was born. | Family

The GoFundMe has raised £12,000 towards the initial £50,000 target in the opening few days and Sophie has already won the support of Rotherham United.

The club will host a “musical bingo” fundraiser to support Sophie on March 1 and is inviting anyone and everyone to come down and donate.

“Rotherham United have been really good,” said family friend Elaine Hawkes, who with daughter Jessica is working hard to help Sophie, Remi and Helen.

“Everybody is welcome to come and all the proceeds will be going to Sophie,” she said.

Jessica urged all those interested in taking part in the bingo fundraiser should email [email protected] for ticket details as there is no guarentee there will be space on the day.

The clinic in Germany have said they may be able to get an appointment within two weeks, but time is ticking to raise the funds to help Sophie.

Helen said: “It’s been rubbish. It’s such a difficult thing to go through.”

On the fundraising page, Helen wrote: “Giving up is not an option! As a mother I will do everything I can to try and save her life for her family and her beautiful boy Remi, he needs his mummy!!!”