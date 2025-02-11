Rotherham residents to face fee hikes for adult services as council faces rising demand

Rotherham residents will see significant increases in various adult services fees as part of the council’s budget proposals.

The hikes, which were approved by the cabinet and will be reviewed by the full council, reflect the growing demand for services.

One of the largest increases will be in the cost of domiciliary care. The hourly rate for in-home care will rise from £19.40 to £25.52, marking a substantial increase of 31.5 per cent. This change aims to help cover the growing costs of providing in-home support to individuals who require assistance with daily activities.

The cost of day care services will also see a dramatic rise. The price per session for day care will more than double, increasing from £36.60 to £73.50, a 100.8 per cent increase. This sharp rise reflects the council’s commitment to ensuring the availability and quality of day care services, which provide essential support for many vulnerable individuals.

The weekly cost for residential care for older people will rise from £708.30 to £722.47, while the weekly cost for residential care for individuals with learning disabilities will increase from £795.30 to £811.21.

Additionally, transport fees for those attending day centres will see a modest increase. The charge for a return journey to a day centre will rise from £6.30 to £6.43, reflecting a 2.1 per cent increase. This slight rise helps cover the growing costs associated with transport services.

Rothercare, the council’s community alarm service, will also see an increase. The weekly fee for community alarms, which support individuals in living independently and safely at home, will rise from £3.50 to £4.50, representing an increase of 28.6%.

These fee adjustments are part of a wider effort by RMBC to maintain the quality and availability of services, despite rising operational costs.

During yesterday’s (February 10) cabinet meeting, council leader Chris Read said that the proposals ‘reflect ongoing pressure’ in the authority’s budget.

“We have a population that is living longer, and that’s a good thing, but one of the things that happen as a result of that is more people need services to maintain their independence and continue to live in good health longer,” Coun Read told the meeting.

“As they do so, some of the complexities of their needs increases, and therefore the complexity of the services that we have to offer increases.

“Delivering social care to adults and children and families are by far the majority of the spend the council has to undertake. The majority of things that the council funds are services that are only received by a very small minority of the population. There’s an additional £17m in our budget proposals this year to support those services, for adults in need of social care services.

“We’re glad to be able to do it, but it reflects that ongoing pressure that perhaps people don’t see.”

The increases are part of the council’s wider budget proposals, which were approved by cabinet yesterday and will be put forward for approval at the next full council meeting.