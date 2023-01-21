News you can trust since 1887
Prince Harry Sheffield: When Sheffield loved Prince Harry and other Royal visits to city hospitals

Prince Harry may have quit his Royal role – but just a few years ago he was the talk of Sheffield after a hospital visit.

By David Kessen
2 minutes ago

Harry, currently at the centre of controversy after his autobigraphy revealed royal secrets, charmed staff, patients and their families in 2019 when he visited Sheffield Children’s Hospital to open a new extension.

Making that visit, he was following a long tradition of royal visits to Sheffield’s hospitals, which have in the past seen many different royals pass through their doors, including both Harry’s mother, the Princess of Wales, who died in 1997, and his father, when he was Prince of Wales before he become King Charles III.

Our picture gallery shows visits over the last 50 years, inluding Harry’s.

1. Harry at the Children's

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex plays with one year old Noah Nicholson, during a visit to Sheffield Childrenâ€™s Hospital on July 25, 2019 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Photo: Chris Jackson

2. Mascot

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex meets the hospital's mascot, Theo the bear, during a visit to Sheffield Childrenâ€™s Hospital on July 25, 2019 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Photo: Chris Jackson

3. Visitor

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speaks with 11 year old Heath Keighley during a visit to Sheffield Childrenâ€™s Hospital on July 25, 2019 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Photo: Chris Jackson

4. Princess Diana at Jessop Hospital July 1991

Princess Diana at Jessop Hospital July 1991

Photo: Barry Richardson

