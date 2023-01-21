Harry, currently at the centre of controversy after his autobigraphy revealed royal secrets, charmed staff, patients and their families in 2019 when he visited Sheffield Children’s Hospital to open a new extension.

Making that visit, he was following a long tradition of royal visits to Sheffield’s hospitals, which have in the past seen many different royals pass through their doors, including both Harry’s mother, the Princess of Wales, who died in 1997, and his father, when he was Prince of Wales before he become King Charles III.