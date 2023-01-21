Prince Harry Sheffield: When Sheffield loved Prince Harry and other Royal visits to city hospitals
Prince Harry may have quit his Royal role – but just a few years ago he was the talk of Sheffield after a hospital visit.
Harry, currently at the centre of controversy after his autobigraphy revealed royal secrets, charmed staff, patients and their families in 2019 when he visited Sheffield Children’s Hospital to open a new extension.
Making that visit, he was following a long tradition of royal visits to Sheffield’s hospitals, which have in the past seen many different royals pass through their doors, including both Harry’s mother, the Princess of Wales, who died in 1997, and his father, when he was Prince of Wales before he become King Charles III.
Our picture gallery shows visits over the last 50 years, inluding Harry’s.