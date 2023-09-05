A woman was taken to the Northern General Hospital after brave police waded into help her dad rescue her

Hero cops waded into water to help a man save his stricken daughter from drowning, before she was taken to hospital in Sheffield.

It followed a 999 call to emergency services on Bank Holiday Monday, August 28, from a man whose daughter had gone into an expanse of water in Barnsley. As he entered the water to save his daughter, his phone call ended - but not before he managed to provide a brief area description.

PCs Ben Child and Adam Morton, from Churchfield Police Station, in Barnsley, responded immediately and started searching for the pair. Hearing his shouts for help, they found the man who was managing to hold his unconscious daughter’s head above water. Both officers entered the water and brought the two to safety.

Thankfully, the woman began breathing on her own and officers provided first aid.

PC Ben Child and PC Adam Morton outside Churchfield Police Station in Barnsley. They helped save a man's daughter from drowning

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Despite their own body temperature dropping from the cold waters, the duo remained professional and calm and continued to offer reassurance to the father and daughter while waiting for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue to arrive with a suitable inflatable to get them safely for treatment from Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

"Both the man and the woman were taken to Northern General Hospital for treatment and the woman is being given the necessary support."

The dad, who has declined to be identified, has thanked officers and the other emergency service teams for their actions and kindness during the incident, which could have ended in a Bank Holiday tragedy.

Barnsley Chief Superintendent Simon Wanless said: “The quick thinking and selfless actions of the two officers to enter the water saved the woman’s life and possibly that of the father as well who had already been in the water a considerable time and was unable to get his daughter to safety.

“The officers’ heroic decision to place themselves at such risk to save the lives of members of the public is testament to their selflessness, bravery and professionalism.