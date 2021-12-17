Pantomime Sheffield: 'Vast majority' still expected at Sleeping Beauty, say Lyceum bosses

Some theatregoers have contacted the Star to reveal they will not now attend because of concerns about the Omicron variant which has been spreading in recent weeks.

But Sheffield Theatres say the vast majority have retained their tickets.

One father who contacted The Star said he decided against going to Sleeping Beauty with his family at the Lyceum this year, though he had a ticket, because of concerns over the virus as infection rates hit record levels.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bosses at the Lyceum Theatre in Sheffield say the public has been supportive, as concerns rise over the Omicron variant. Picture: Chris Etchells

He said: "We listened to the Prime Minister's press conference and saw the startling figures and heard CMO Chris Whitty urging us to prioritise social contacts in the run up to Christmas.

"We've also heard how transmissible Omicron is and feared catching it despite the requirement to wear a mask.

"By this morning the practical realities had started to sink in. Top priority is Christmas with my elderly mum. So we've cancelled the theatre, and a restaurant meal on Christmas Eve.

"We're both double jabbed and boosted but would have to isolate if either of us or the children got it and Christmas Day would be off.

"So sadly, we've been cutting back on things before then. The Government should have seen this coming and put in place financial support for hospitality and entertainment firms likely to be affected by its own messaging. I can't believe they haven't."

Manor Operatic Society and Sheffield Lyceum Theatre stage the city’s highest profile pantos.

Manor Operatic Society stated that they had received ‘positive feedback’ from people who ‘couldn’t wait’ for this year’s pantomime.

A spokesperson for Lyceum said: “We’ve had so much support from our audiences over the past 18 months, and having postponed Sleeping Beauty from 2020 we were so delighted and grateful as the vast majority of audiences retained their tickets for this year.

“Plus we’ve seen a fantastic response to this year’s show with over 40,000 people booked in. We continue to welcome hundreds of families each performance.”

“In line with industry-wide protocols and latest government guidance, visitors do not need a Covid pass.