The return of panto to the Lyceum Theatre after last year’s show was cancelled by the pandemic has delighted thousands of happy Sheffielders. They have enjoyed seeing the antics of Dame Damian Williams, back in his 13th Lyceum show, and the cast of Sleeping Beauty. Comedian Bobby Knutt was another long-time Sheffield panto favourite, appearing at both the Crucible and the Lyceum.
The Manor Operatic show at Sheffield City Hall is another firm favourite – this year’s show Snow White starts its run on December 27. The late Brian Platts was a much-loved Manor Operatic Dame and the current cast are following in his footsteps.
1. Golden goose
Brian Platts as Mother Goose and Anthony Hinchliffe of Ant Marketing, event sponsor, with free tickets for disadvantaged children for the Manor Operatic Society pantomime in Sheffield in 2003
Photo: Stuart Hastings
2. Go with Noakes
Former Blue Peter star John Noakes and his dog Skip at Sheffield City Hall, with children at the Marti Caine Christmas pantomime on November 18, 1980
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd
3. Face rings a bell
Humpty Dumpty pantomime rehearsal at the Sheffield Lyceum Theatre, December 23, 1964 with principals, singer Ronnie Hilton (Tommy Tucker) and comedian Ted Rogers (Simple Simon), centre. Ted would go on to host the popular ITV quiz show 3-2-1 - remember show mascot Dusty Bin?
Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd
4. Dick and Dom Whittington?
Dick Whittington pantomime photo-call at Sheffield Lyceum Theatre in July 2002. Pictured are Andy Cunningham of children's TV comedy Bodger & Badger, Sheffield-born children's TV star Richard McCourt of Dick and Dom fame as Idle Jack, Tom Owen as Alderman Fitzwarren, Heather Peace as Dick Whittington and Natalie Cole as the cat
Photo: Andrew Partridge