Covid near me: this is how many cases of Omicron are confirmed in Sheffield, Rotherham, Barnsley and Doncaster

The transmission of this new variant prompted Boris Johnson to announce on Sunday that all over-18s would be offered a booster jab by New Year, initiating a massive effort from the country’s already-overstretched health service to meet this target.

Last week, Sheffield’s public health director Greg Fell said that it was ‘inevitable’ that Omicron would reach Sheffield, and data from the Government has now confirmed this.

In Sheffield, there are currently three confirmed Omicron cases, and four suspected.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Covid rules have been introduced in light of the spread of the Omicron variant, with the booster jab and vaccine roll-out now being extended. Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images.

In Doncaster there are no confirmed cases and three suspected; in Barnsley there are no confirmed and two suspected; and in Rotherham there is one confirmed and seven suspected.

But the latest data on record is for the week to December 6.

There is often a delay between catching the virus and getting a positive test. Taking this into account, and given the fact that Omicron is more transmissable than previous Covid variants, it is safe to suggest the figures may have since risen.

Booster vaccination queues at St Peter & St Oswald's Church on Abbeydale Road

Should you be worried about Omicron?

Dr Ben Allen, a GP based at Birley Health Centre in Sheffield, said that Omicron is a ‘serious concern’.

“The vaccinations we have are not as effective against Omicron as we have only had two doses,” he said. “That is why the booster dose seems to be very critical and that is why we are going all out now to get as many people boosted as quickly as we can.

“Another important thing is that this variant can be transmitted before a person gets symptoms. That is why it is so important to use face masks, follow social distancing and avoid unnecessary contact with people, even if you have had two doses of the vaccine.”

And Greg Fell commented on reports that Omicron is ‘milder’ than other Covid strains.

He said: “"It’s probably no more severe than Delta but I don’t think it’s safe to say it’s milder. It may be and that will be good news if it is but even if it is milder, a very much more transmissible virus means more numbers overall, some of whom will become poorly.”