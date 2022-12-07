A Sheffield hospital ward has been put into lockdown after a flu outbreak –raising concerns from patients’ loved ones.

Brierley Seven ward at the Northern General Hospital was closed to visitors over the outbreak for a week, after cases of the illness were found on the ward which looks after vulnerable elderly patients. It finally re-opened again yesterday, and hospital bosses are urging people not to visit patients if they themselves are unwell.

One concerned daughter, whose mother is looked after on the ward, praised the care her mum had received at the hospital, but said she was concerned that she and her sister had not been allowed in to see their mum, even though they act as her carers.

Linda Cawley’s 89-year-old mum, Sylvia Hobson, who suffers from a form of dementia, has been in the ward for three weeks. She and sister Pat serve as her carers, and they feel they should have been allowed to see her to look after her mental health during the week of lockdown.

Sylvia, from Darnall, had been admitted to the ward with cellulitis, a skin condition. She also had a fall on the ward, but Linda and Pat could not come in and see her.

Linda said: “Credit to the nurses and the doctors, they are understaffed and do a great job. We have no criticism of the care mum has received. But we think people with dementia should have a right to see people, and that we should be considered as carers in this context, not visitors.”

John’s Law

He said plans for a ‘John’s Law’ in support of access for carers to hospitals is currenty being discussed in in Parliament.

“It is about emotional health, and I’m not sure if it’s taken into consideration when physical health is being looked after,” said Linda, who believes she and her sister could have attended and worn personal protective equipment, like that used during the coronovirus pandemic.

Linda said no visitors were allowed to see their very sick and elderly family unless they were dying. She added: “These are patients primarily with dementia, and sick and vulnerable, not at all able to question the decision and perhaps left wondering why people they love and care about them have suddenly disappeared.

“It's very distressing for relatives. Can I say that staff on the ward from cleaners to consultants have provided very good care of mum and this is against short staffing as it would appear staff are also off sick with flu.”

‘We temporarily paused visiting’

Professor Chris Morley, chief nurse at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We temporarily paused visiting on one of our wards at the Northern General Hospital whilst we treated patients with ‘flu to prevent spreading the virus to others.

