People in Sheffield are being urged to get their flu and COVID-19 booster jabs before the winter.

Tthe UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) warned the public of a potentially “difficult winter” , as this is when respiratory diseases are at their most rampant.

There are also fears surrounding influenza (flu) as it is theorised that the public may have developed a lowered tolerance to it, following the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns.

A “twindemic” could potentially be on the horizon if no action is taken by members of the public.

A “twindemic” entails two different diseases being spread on a pandemic level at the same time. In this case, flu and COVID-19.

We’ve put this article together to give you everything you’ll need to know about getting your vaccinations.

As well as this, a pairing of flu and COVID-19 could be deadly , especially to those who are considered high-risk.

How to get a COVID-19 vaccination

There are several different ways of going about getting a vaccine. First of all, you can simply visit an NHS walk-in centre and get a vaccine without an appointment - you may have to queue for some time, however.

You are eligible to receive a seasonal booster jab if you are:

aged 65 or over

pregnant

aged 5 and over and at high risk due to a health condition

aged 5 and over and at high risk because of a weakened immune system

aged 5 and over and live with someone who has a weakened immune system

aged 16 and over and a carer, either paid or unpaid

living or working in a care home for older people

a frontline health and social care worker

You can also book an appointment if this method doesn’t work for you via the NHS’ booking system .

You won’t need to bring anything - just a form of identification, but you may not be asked for it.

List of NHS COVID-19 vaccination walk in centres in Sheffield

Moor Market

77 The Moor, Sheffield, S1 4PF.

(Note: this vaccination centre is only available to people aged 16 and over)

Swift Pharmacy, Burngreave

1 Gower Street, Sheffield, S4 7HA.

Heeley Parish Church

151 Gleadless Road, Sheffield, S2 3AE.

Sheffield NHS VC

Longley Lane, Sheffield, S5 7JN.

St. Oswald’s Church

Corner of Abbeydale and Bannerdale Roads, Sheffield, S7 2DL.

Where can I get my flu vaccine?

Boots

4-6 High Street, Sheffield, S1 1QF.

Wicker Pharmacy

55 Wicker, Sheffield, S3 8HT.

Boots

66 The Moor, Sheffield, S1 4PA.

Boots

252-254 West Street, Sheffield, S1 4EU.

Welfare Pharmacy

298 Glossop Road, Sheffield, S10 2HS.

Lloyds Pharmacy

Duke Medical Centre, 26 Talbot Road, Sheffield, S2 2TD.

Lloyds Pharmacy

192 Duke Street, Parkhill, Sheffield, S2 5QQ.

Tesco Instore Pharmacy

50 Montgomery Terrace Road, Sheffield, S6 3BU.

Shoreham Pharmacy

255 Shoreham Street, Sheffield, S1 4SS.

Boots

Waitrose, 123 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8HY.

LOS Pharmacy

251 Broomhall Street, Sheffield, S3 7SP.

Swift Pharmacy Burngreave

1 Gower Street, Sheffield, S4 7HA.

Lloyds Pharmacy

36-38 Ellesmere Road, Burngreave, Sheffield, S4 7JD.

Lloyds Pharmacy

30 Addy Street, Upperthorpe, Sheffield, S6 3FT.

London Road Pharmacy

3-7 Alderson Road, Highfield, Sheffield, S2 4UA.

Lloyds Pharmacy

Porterbrook Medical Centre, 7 Sunderland Street, Off Cemetary Road, Sheffield, S11 8HN.

Rowlands Pharmacy

149 Burngreave Road, Sheffield, S3 9DL.

Sharrow Pharmacy

12 Wostenholm Road, Sheffield, S7 1LJ.

Skye Pharmacy

The Dovercourt Centre, 3 Skye Edge Avenue, Sheffield, S2 5FX.

Boots

4-7 Berkeley Precinct, Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8PN.

Whitworth Chemists

219 School Road, Crookes, Sheffield, S10 1GN.

Boots

214 Fulwood Road, Broomhill, Sheffield, S10 3BB.

Rowlands Pharmacy

36 Greenhow Street, Sheffield, S6 3TN.

Norfolk Park Pharmacy

229 Grange Park Road, Sheffield, S2 3TA.

Lloyds Pharmacy

266 Gleadless Road, Heeley, Sheffield, S2 3AH.

Day Lewis Pharmacy

150 Crookes, Crookes, Sheffield, S10 1UH.

Lo’s Pharmacy

The Hollies Medical Centre, 20 St. Andrew’s Road, Sheffield, S11 9AL.

Lo’s Pharmacy Ltd

4 Little London Road, Sheffield, S8 0YH.

Boots

50 Manor Park Centre, Sheffield, S2 1WE.

Attercliffe Pharmacy Direct

680 Attercliffe Road, Sheffield, S9 3RP.

Boots

Unit 5, Heeley Retail Park, Chesterfield Road, S8 0RG.

Hillsborough Pharmacy

58-60 Holme Lane, Hillsborough, Sheffield, S6 4JQ.

Well

54B Holme Lane, Hillsborough, Sheffield, S6 4JQ.

Boots

11-12 Hillsborough Arcade, Middlewood Road, Hillsborough, Sheffield, S6 4HL.

Well

503-505 Gleadless Road, Newfield Green, Sheffield, S2 2BS.

Page Hall Pharmacy

17-19 Page Hall Road, Sheffield, S4 8GS.

Abbeydale Pharmacy

713 Abbeydale Road, Sheffield, South Yorkshire, S7 2BE.

Lloyds Pharmacy

555 East Bank Road, Sheffield, S2 2AG.

Well

427 Herries Road, Norwood, Sheffield, S5 7HF.

Crosspool Pharmacy

23 Sandygate Road, Crosspool, Sheffield, S10 5NG.

Lloyds Pharmacy

882 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8TP.

Upwell Street Pharmacy

119-121 Upwell Street, Grimesthorpe, Sheffield, S4 8AN.

Rowlands Pharmacy

158 Dykes Hall Road, Hillsborough, Sheffield, S6 4GQ.

Vantage Pharmacy

2 Ridgeway Road, Manor Top, Sheffield, S12 2SS.

Well

The White House Surgery, 1 Fairfax Rise, Sheffield, S2 1SL.

Ranmoor Pharmacy

382 Fulwood Road, Ranmoor, Sheffield, S10 3GD.

Weldricks Pharmacy

209-213 Main Road, Darnall, Sheffield, S9 5HP.

Darnall Pharmacy

2 York Road, Darnall, Sheffield, S9 5DH.

Lloyds Pharmacy

3A Far Lane, Wadsley, Sheffield, S6 4FA.

Oakbrook Pharmacy