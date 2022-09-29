COVID-19 and flu vaccination Sheffield: Where and how can I get my jab ahead of potential winter ‘twindemic’?
The UKHSA has urged people to get their COVID-19 and flu jabs as soon as possible.
People in Sheffield are being urged to get their flu and COVID-19 booster jabs before the winter.
Tthe UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) warned the public of a potentially “difficult winter”, as this is when respiratory diseases are at their most rampant.
There are also fears surrounding influenza (flu) as it is theorised that the public may have developed a lowered tolerance to it, following the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns.
A “twindemic” could potentially be on the horizon if no action is taken by members of the public.
Most Popular
A “twindemic” entails two different diseases being spread on a pandemic level at the same time. In this case, flu and COVID-19.
We’ve put this article together to give you everything you’ll need to know about getting your vaccinations.
As well as this, a pairing of flu and COVID-19 could be deadly, especially to those who are considered high-risk.
How to get a COVID-19 vaccination
There are several different ways of going about getting a vaccine. First of all, you can simply visit an NHS walk-in centre and get a vaccine without an appointment - you may have to queue for some time, however.
You are eligible to receive a seasonal booster jab if you are:
- aged 65 or over
- pregnant
- aged 5 and over and at high risk due to a health condition
- aged 5 and over and at high risk because of a weakened immune system
- aged 5 and over and live with someone who has a weakened immune system
- aged 16 and over and a carer, either paid or unpaid
- living or working in a care home for older people
- a frontline health and social care worker
You can also book an appointment if this method doesn’t work for you via the NHS’ booking system.
You won’t need to bring anything - just a form of identification, but you may not be asked for it.
List of NHS COVID-19 vaccination walk in centres in Sheffield
Moor Market
77 The Moor, Sheffield, S1 4PF.
(Note: this vaccination centre is only available to people aged 16 and over)
Swift Pharmacy, Burngreave
1 Gower Street, Sheffield, S4 7HA.
Heeley Parish Church
151 Gleadless Road, Sheffield, S2 3AE.
Sheffield NHS VC
Longley Lane, Sheffield, S5 7JN.
St. Oswald’s Church
Corner of Abbeydale and Bannerdale Roads, Sheffield, S7 2DL.
Where can I get my flu vaccine?
Boots
4-6 High Street, Sheffield, S1 1QF.
Wicker Pharmacy
55 Wicker, Sheffield, S3 8HT.
Boots
66 The Moor, Sheffield, S1 4PA.
Boots
252-254 West Street, Sheffield, S1 4EU.
Welfare Pharmacy
298 Glossop Road, Sheffield, S10 2HS.
Lloyds Pharmacy
Duke Medical Centre, 26 Talbot Road, Sheffield, S2 2TD.
Lloyds Pharmacy
192 Duke Street, Parkhill, Sheffield, S2 5QQ.
Tesco Instore Pharmacy
50 Montgomery Terrace Road, Sheffield, S6 3BU.
Shoreham Pharmacy
255 Shoreham Street, Sheffield, S1 4SS.
Boots
Waitrose, 123 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8HY.
LOS Pharmacy
251 Broomhall Street, Sheffield, S3 7SP.
Swift Pharmacy Burngreave
1 Gower Street, Sheffield, S4 7HA.
Lloyds Pharmacy
36-38 Ellesmere Road, Burngreave, Sheffield, S4 7JD.
Lloyds Pharmacy
30 Addy Street, Upperthorpe, Sheffield, S6 3FT.
London Road Pharmacy
3-7 Alderson Road, Highfield, Sheffield, S2 4UA.
Lloyds Pharmacy
Porterbrook Medical Centre, 7 Sunderland Street, Off Cemetary Road, Sheffield, S11 8HN.
Rowlands Pharmacy
149 Burngreave Road, Sheffield, S3 9DL.
Sharrow Pharmacy
12 Wostenholm Road, Sheffield, S7 1LJ.
Skye Pharmacy
The Dovercourt Centre, 3 Skye Edge Avenue, Sheffield, S2 5FX.
Boots
4-7 Berkeley Precinct, Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8PN.
Whitworth Chemists
219 School Road, Crookes, Sheffield, S10 1GN.
Boots
214 Fulwood Road, Broomhill, Sheffield, S10 3BB.
Rowlands Pharmacy
36 Greenhow Street, Sheffield, S6 3TN.
Norfolk Park Pharmacy
229 Grange Park Road, Sheffield, S2 3TA.
Lloyds Pharmacy
266 Gleadless Road, Heeley, Sheffield, S2 3AH.
Day Lewis Pharmacy
150 Crookes, Crookes, Sheffield, S10 1UH.
Lo’s Pharmacy
The Hollies Medical Centre, 20 St. Andrew’s Road, Sheffield, S11 9AL.
Lo’s Pharmacy Ltd
4 Little London Road, Sheffield, S8 0YH.
Boots
50 Manor Park Centre, Sheffield, S2 1WE.
Attercliffe Pharmacy Direct
680 Attercliffe Road, Sheffield, S9 3RP.
Boots
Unit 5, Heeley Retail Park, Chesterfield Road, S8 0RG.
Hillsborough Pharmacy
58-60 Holme Lane, Hillsborough, Sheffield, S6 4JQ.
Well
54B Holme Lane, Hillsborough, Sheffield, S6 4JQ.
Boots
11-12 Hillsborough Arcade, Middlewood Road, Hillsborough, Sheffield, S6 4HL.
Well
503-505 Gleadless Road, Newfield Green, Sheffield, S2 2BS.
Page Hall Pharmacy
17-19 Page Hall Road, Sheffield, S4 8GS.
Abbeydale Pharmacy
713 Abbeydale Road, Sheffield, South Yorkshire, S7 2BE.
Lloyds Pharmacy
555 East Bank Road, Sheffield, S2 2AG.
Well
427 Herries Road, Norwood, Sheffield, S5 7HF.
Crosspool Pharmacy
23 Sandygate Road, Crosspool, Sheffield, S10 5NG.
Lloyds Pharmacy
882 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8TP.
Upwell Street Pharmacy
119-121 Upwell Street, Grimesthorpe, Sheffield, S4 8AN.
Rowlands Pharmacy
158 Dykes Hall Road, Hillsborough, Sheffield, S6 4GQ.
Vantage Pharmacy
2 Ridgeway Road, Manor Top, Sheffield, S12 2SS.
Well
The White House Surgery, 1 Fairfax Rise, Sheffield, S2 1SL.
Ranmoor Pharmacy
382 Fulwood Road, Ranmoor, Sheffield, S10 3GD.
Weldricks Pharmacy
209-213 Main Road, Darnall, Sheffield, S9 5HP.
Darnall Pharmacy
2 York Road, Darnall, Sheffield, S9 5DH.
Lloyds Pharmacy
3A Far Lane, Wadsley, Sheffield, S6 4FA.
Oakbrook Pharmacy
237 Oakbrook Road, Sheffield, S11 7EB.