Leah’s daughter, Isla, had gone floppy and lethargic and had a spiking temperature. She was coughing up mucus and coughing until she was red in the face. When she noticed she was really struggling to breathe, the worried mum took her to A&E as she was highly concerned for her health.

Leah, from Eckington, said: “Seeing Isla in this condition was terrifying.” When doctors had seen her at the hospital, they diagnosed that the youngster had flu, for which she was unvaccinated.

She added: “I personally thought Isla had developed something sinister, that just shows how serious flu symptoms can be. I believe Isla’s symptoms would have been less serious if she had her flu vaccine before she caught it. It took Isla a week to recover which as well as being distressing for her health, also meant she missed a week of nursery, and I missed a week of work.”

“I would suggest that parents really consider allowing their child to have the flu vaccine. Isla unfortunately caught flu before I was able to take her for the vaccine and she ended up in hospital as her symptoms were that bad.”

Who is mostly likely to be hospitalised by flu?

Experts say flu can be a very unpleasant illness for children, with those under the age of five being more likely to be hospitalised due to flu than any other age group. Also, as children spread viruses more easily, vaccinating them also protects others who are vulnerable to flu, such as babies and older people.

Dr Ben Allen, of Birley Health Centre, says after being vaccinated, your child is less likely to get flu, and if they do, it will be a milder illness. Picture: Chris Etchells

Dr Sonal Kansra, clinical lead for the children and young people asthma programme at Sheffield Children’s Hospital, said: “Flu isn't the same as the common cold. Flu is caused by a different group of viruses and the symptoms tend to start more suddenly, be more severe and last longer.

“Flu can be an extremely unpleasant illness in children. It can be severe in some childhood groups and can lead to serious problems, such as bronchitis and pneumonia which are likely to lead to hospitalisation. We need to protect those children who are more vulnerable and this is one reason why all children aged two to three years are offered the vaccine by their GP.

“It is also really important we vaccinate our children so that they don’t pass it on to others who are more vulnerable, such as their grandparents or baby brothers or sisters.”

What is the children’s flu vaccine?

Dr Ben Allen, a GP in Birley, Sheffield, and clinical director at NHS South Yorkshire, said: “The vaccine is given to children as a spray squirted up each nostril. The nasal spray flu vaccine is safe and effective and it's quick and painless.

“The flu vaccine does not cause flu in children, but some may have minor side effects afterwards, such as a blocked nose, headache or tiredness. Side effects are mild. However after being vaccinated, your child is less likely to get flu, and if they do, it will be a milder illness.”