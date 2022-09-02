Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barbara, aged 79, of Sheffield, was admitted to the Northern General Hospital with a fractured hip, meaning she couldn’t be there for daughter Tracey’s big day.

Tracey and her husband Anthony O’Brien got married at Gretna Green on 24 August, but nearly cancelled after Barbara’s injury happened.

Northern General Hospital made sure Barbara Muggeridge did not miss out on her daughter's wedding – by arranging a blessing for the wedding couple on the ward where she was being looked after so she could share in the special family moment. Pictured are Barbara Muggeridge (seated) with (l-r) Anthony O’Brien, Reverend Louise Yaull and Tracey O’Brien

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But today they have revealed how staff at the hospital made sure her mum did not miss out – by arranging a blessing for the newlyweds on the ward where Barbara was being looked after so she could share in the special family moment.

Tracey and Anthony O’Brien

Staff on the hospital’s Huntsman Five ward arranged for a wedding blessing and dedication to take place by Barbara’s bedside the very next day, and Tracey and Anthony were able to make the dash down from Gretna Green for a unique second celebration.

The couple, who live near Reading, wore their wedding finery and hospital Chaplain Reverend Louise Yaull conducted the ceremony in the presence of ward staff.

Northern General Hospital made sure Barbara Muggeridge did not miss out on her daughter's wedding – by arranging a blessing for the wedding couple on the ward where she was being looked after so she could share in the special family moment. Pictured are the happy couple, Anthony and Tracy O’Brien, with Tracy's mum Barbara Muggeridge and Reverend Louise Yaull and Hunstman Five ward staff.

The occasion was complete with flowers, wedding decorations and cake.

Tracey said: “We want to pass on our thanks and appreciation of all staff involved in a very special moment. The efforts made on our behalf were simply top drawer.

“It was very sad not to have mum with us on the day and at one point we nearly cancelled. However, to have our rings blessed the next day was like another mini wedding.

“Liz Walls (Ward Support Facilitator) did so much organisation for this to happen and we cannot praise her enough.”

She told the hospital in a message: “You have an amazing crew! Thank you so much for such an amazing memory and mending my beloved mother with such expert care and skill.”

Gretna's Green’s popularity for weddings comes from history.

In 1754, an English law stopped couples under 21 marrying without their parents' permission. But in Scotland it was allowed.