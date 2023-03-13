A ‘hero’ junior doctor from Sheffield has revealed the near 14 kilometre walk he undertook in the snow in order to get to work last week.

Alex Burnett shared his experience on social media, which revealed he spent over two-and-a-half hours walking the 13.75km to his nearest tram stop from his home north of Stocksbridge. He was forced to make the journey to work after he found he was unable to get his car out due to heavy snow in Sheffield on Friday.

He said: “I woke up early on Friday to check on the weather and found my car completely snowed in. We live a good nine miles away and I knew I had a clinic that I needed to be at with patients that needed seeing so I wrapped up warm and got on with it.”

Like many of his colleagues, Alex will be taking strike action as the British Medical Association (BMA) and Hospital Consultants and Specialists Association (HCSA) press on with their coordinated action over pay and conditions. Despite the looming industrial action, Alex still made the 8.5 mile walk in order to get to work.

He said: “The walk itself was tough, the snow was up to my thighs and I had to climb over a fallen tree at one point, but beautiful, and with two kids and a full time job it’s not often I get the chance for a nice long walk on my own. I love the NHS and am proud to serve patients whatever the conditions. I’d do the walk again if needed in a heartbeat.”

Alex’s dedication to ensuring he made it to work to care for patients didn’t go unnoticed on social media. South Yorkshire Mayor, Oliver Coppard, said: “Genuinely, you’re a hero.”

Another person responded with “Oh f***ing hell you’re an absolute star Alex, fair play to you for making the trek… hope you’re able to find a way to make the return journey a bit more easy though.”

The BMA and HCSA started their strike at 7am today (March 13) and it will run for 72 hours, as they pursue a 26 per cent pay rise.

