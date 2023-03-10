Many of us may be filled with some trepidation when faced by so much deep snow in Sheffield but our city’s pet dogs just show how much fun this winter wonderland can be.

Here are 12 superb pictures from our Sheffield Star readers who have been sharing their much-loved furry-four-leggers whose irresistible joie de vivre in these extreme weather conditions cannot fail to put a smile on our faces.

Our bigger canine friends have been relishing the deep snow without any problems but clearly there are plenty of feisty little fellas too who have refused to be deterred by the snowdrifts and have refused to miss out on all the fun.

Something primal seems to kick in with our pampered pooches when it comes to snow as they throw themselves at it so wholeheartedly and we hope these pictures help capture their joyous spirit. But why should dogs have all the fun? See if you can spot the intruder in this gallery with a 13th bonus picture for our feline-loving readers.

1 . Here are some super pictures of our Sheffield Star readers' much-loved pooches enjoying the snow Our Sheffield Star readers who have been sharing some super pictures of their much-loved furry-four-leggers enjoying the snow.

2 . Bright-eyed and bushy tailed in the snow This bright-eyed and bushy tailed dog at Kiveton Park, Rotherham, near Sheffield, was not phased by the snow as this pet played with an orange ball.

3 . Happy Cocker Spaniel with a nose for fun in the snow Sheffield Star reader Claire Stephenson's Cocker Spaniel, of Crosspool, can certainly smell the fun in the air as this lovely pet enjoys the falling snow.

4 . Cockapoo with a keen eye on the weather as he looks forward to a snowy walk This Sheffield Cockapoo is keeping a keen eye on the weather as he looks forward to a snowy walk.