Fun in the snow has continued across the city as the people of Sheffield capture scenes of winter wonderlands in these 15 gorgeous photographs.

With many vehicles still out of action from a heavy downpour of snow on Wednesday and Thursday, the people of Sheffield and South Yorkshire have been out enjoying some innocent fun with snowmen and wintry walks. Many four-legged friends have been pictured bounding through the snow, and creative children making their own igloos to camp out in.

A yellow weather warning remains in place until Sunday for snow across parts of South Yorkshire, with accumulations in places and icy conditions. The UK has recorded some of the coldest temperatures this March since 2010, and it will surely be remembered as one of the deepest snow falls to hit the city.

From Millhouse Green to Dronfield, here are just some of South Yorkshire's snowy scenes.

1 . Fun in the snow Readers have shared photos of the snow in their gardens and neighbourhoods around Sheffield.

2 . Parson Cross Park looking peaceful at dusk Pictured by reader Laci is the beautiful snow-covered Parson Cross Park at dusk - illuminated by the lights of houses.

3 . Creative igloo Reader Jan sent through a photo of her nine-year-old son and his neighbour after they made themselves their own igloo to camp out in, in Frecheville.

4 . Snow-covered cars in Fulwood Whiteley Lane looked like a magical winter wonderland with its untouched snow.