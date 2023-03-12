Sheffield weather: 15 photos as readers share snow scenes across the city
Fun in the snow has continued across the city as the people of Sheffield capture scenes of winter wonderlands in these 15 gorgeous photographs.
With many vehicles still out of action from a heavy downpour of snow on Wednesday and Thursday, the people of Sheffield and South Yorkshire have been out enjoying some innocent fun with snowmen and wintry walks. Many four-legged friends have been pictured bounding through the snow, and creative children making their own igloos to camp out in.
A yellow weather warning remains in place until Sunday for snow across parts of South Yorkshire, with accumulations in places and icy conditions. The UK has recorded some of the coldest temperatures this March since 2010, and it will surely be remembered as one of the deepest snow falls to hit the city.
From Millhouse Green to Dronfield, here are just some of South Yorkshire's snowy scenes.