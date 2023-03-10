A Sheffield nursery that helps keep families going through drug and alcohol rehab services together has been rated ‘outstanding’ in all areas.

Most Sheffielders will never learn about how the city is home to the National Specialist Family Service by Phoenix Futures, in Collegiate Crescent. The unique service keeps to itself as it works to help parents recovering from substance abuse build positive relationships with their children by staying together under one roof as a family.

Testimonies from its previous residents include one parent who said: “Phoenix has given me the chance to change my ways, I’m so grateful I can prove I’m a good parent.” Another said: “I’ve got my confidence and self-worth back. I am so grateful that I came to the service and for people giving me a chance.”

Now, the specialist centre has been praised by the education watchdog, who say the staff are helping to offer babies one of the best starts to education in the city in a “safe”, “unique” and “inspiring” daycare.

The National Specialist Families Service by Phoenix Futures in Collegiate Crescent, Sheffield, has been rated 'Outstanding' in all areas by Ofsted for the second inspection in a row. Image by Phoenix Futures.

A new report, published in late February, reads: “This unique and inspiring nursery provides high levels of care and education for the community which it serves.

“Babies, including those who are vulnerable for medical or other reasons, make very strong progress in developing their health and well-being. Staff work very closely with parents to support their children's safe sleeping routines, weaning and positive eating habits. Parents are highly appreciative of the professionalism, warmth and care which the manager and her staff show at all times.”

The service was rated ‘outstanding’ in all areas for the second inspection in a row, making it one of the highest rated daycares in Sheffield and all of South Yorkshire.

Childcare manager Chloe Axelby said: “I could not be prouder of the childcare team. It feels incredible to be recognised for the hard work put in to keeping families together during their recovery. The work we do at the family service is very special and rewarding. There is no place I would rather work.”

The centre by Phoenix Futures supports up to 12 families at a time in recovering from drug and alcohol abuse.