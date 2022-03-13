Having two doses of the vaccine reduces the chance of getting Covid-19 by around 20% and having the booster reduces your chance by around 60%,says the NHS Sheffield Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG).

Being vaccinated also reduces the severity of the illness if you do catch it. If you are unvaccinated, you are three times more likely to be hospitalised with Covid-19 than those who are vaccinated.

Out of the top England core cities, the largest regional cities outside of London, Sheffield has vaccinated the most people for first and second doses as well as boosters, but we can’t stop yet. There’s still more to be done to keep Sheffield safe and to protect others.

Getting your Covid-19 vaccination even as restrictions are lifted will protect the most vulnerable and reduce your chance of suffering from long Covid, says Sheffield NHS

This advice was issued following the Government’s announcement of its Living with Covid plan which meant that people with Covid-19 are no longer legally required to self-isolate

However, the guidance recommends that those who test positive stay at home and avoid contact with others for at least five full days. People in contact with someone with Covid-19 will no longer be advised to self-isolate and workers are not required to tell their employer if they need to self-isolate.

The NHS is asking that patients continue to wear face coverings when visiting their Sheffield GP practice, hospitals, urgent treatment centres and pharmacies.

It's still possible to get a Covid-19 vaccination at a walk-in centre, says Sheffield NHS

For some people, Covid-19 can cause symptoms that last weeks or months after the infection has gone. This is called long Covid.

How can you get a Covid-19 vaccination now?

Around 10,000 people in Sheffield have long Covid, including plenty of young people. Recent research shows that the Covid vaccine reduces the risk of developing long Covid, while current sufferers may experience an improvement in symptoms after getting jabbed.

Dr Zak McMurray, Sheffield GP and medical director at NHS Sheffield CCG, said: “Whether it’s your first, second or the booster, getting your vaccine is the best way to protect yourselves and your families and loved ones this year. We’ve already seen the huge impact that the vaccine roll-out has had and we want to keep that going.

“I know first-hand that lots of patients struggle with long-lasting symptoms following Covid-19. Long Covid can have major impacts on people’s lives, so I urge people to get a jab.

“Even though almost all Covid-19 restrictions have now been lifted, Covid is still with us every single day. To get back to normality, it’s just as important to get your first, second and booster jab.

“Some countries may only let you in if you are double jabbed against Covid. Get jabbed and clear for take-off with the vaccine.”