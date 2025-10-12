Work has begun on a new mental health centre that will be one of only six similar facilities across the UK.

Set to open in spring 2026, this new centre is being constructed at the site of the Terry Wright Community Hall and Newfield Green Library on Gleadless Road.

It comes as part of a pilot project that will see only six locations across the country trial this new type of ‘prevention focused’ mental health care.

Upon its opening, it will be accessible to anyone in the Gleadless and Heeley area, offering a welcoming space for people to access before they reach a crisis point, reducing the need for inpatient admissions.

Construction work has started at a new mental health service coming to a community centre and library in Gleadless. | Submit

The site will include revamped community hall and library facilities, alongside the 24/7 mental health support hub.

As part of the pilot, the hub will also include safe-space hospitality beds, offering an alternative to hospital-based care. The aim is to simplify access, reduce traditional referral pathways, and ensure people can connect with existing mental health teams more easily.

If successful, it could pave the way for similar centres across Sheffield and England, offering scalable, community-based mental health support.

James Drury, director of strategy at Sheffield Health Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust (SHPU), said: “This is a major step forward in how we support people with serious mental illness in Sheffield.

“By working together with our communities, we’re building an innovative place where people can get the help they need, when they need it, in a space that feels safe and familiar.

“I’m looking forward to working closely with our partners over the coming weeks as we get ready to launch a new service that I truly believe will have a hugely beneficial impact to people living in Gleadless and Heeley.”

Ahead of construction, consultation work took place with local communities and partners to ensure the facilities best served residents.

Those consulted include SHPU, Heeley Plus Primary Care Network, Heeley Trust, Rethink Mental Illness, Synergy VCSE Mental Health Alliance, Sheffield Flourish and Sheffield City Council.

It is hoped that the service will help improve mental health support access for underrepresented communities.

As construction work takes place, groups using the Terry Wright Community Hall will be offered alternate locations.

Lara Joyce, from Gleadless Valley Tenants and Residents Association, said: “On behalf of the GV TARA I’m delighted that we’ve taken this step to deliver an extremely valuable asset to the community in Newfield Green.

“While the new neighbourhood mental health centre will provide a new mental health support service for people in the area, I’m proud of how the partnership has worked with local people like me to make sure that updates and renovations to the Terry Wright Community Hall and Newfield Green Library fit their needs and have been community led.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing the centre develop over the coming weeks.”