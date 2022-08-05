A new ward for cancer patients at Sheffield Children's Hospital has been unveiled

The ward which has been described as ‘bigger and brighter’, has improved spaces for parents to stay with their children and a dedicated playroom and schoolroom at the heart of the ward during their treatment and care there.

A key focus of the development has been adding televisions and en-suite bathrooms in order to make the ward feel more like home and to put help children at ease.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Dan Yeomanson, a consultant paediatric oncologist at Sheffield Children’s Hospital, said: “We have all been moved by the support from the public to transform the environment in which we deliver our care.

“Working on the new ward feels amazing, and families comment on how great it is all the time - it’s almost hard to remember what the old ward was like.

“We are hugely grateful to The Children’s Hospital Charity, everyone at Sheffield Children’s and for the generous support of the public which ensured we realised our dreams within such a short timeframe.”

The ward is an addition to the already renowned hospital and will provide care to between 90 and 100 patients across South Yorkshire as well as offering vital bone marrow transplants to patients from further afield, including children from Nottingham, Northampton and Leicester.

Ruth Brown, Chief Executive of Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust, said: “It’s amazing to see the transformation of our new ward.

“The children who need Ward 6 often need to stay with us a long time for their care and treatment – sometimes more than a year – so the environment makes so much difference to them.

“We have amazing colleagues supporting children and their families and this work brings the space and facilities to the same high standard.

“We are so grateful to The Children’s Hospital Charity and its supporters for helping us deliver this amazing new space.”