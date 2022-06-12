The presenter, who recently swapped BBC Breakfast for 5 News, ended up at Sheffield Children’s Hospital on Sunday after his daughter fractured her finger.

Updating followers on Twitter after she was treated, he said: “She has a little buckle fracture but all is ok.

TV presenter Dan Walker ended up at Sheffield Children's Hospital after his daughter fractured her finger (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Image)

“Thanks to the lovely staff at @SheffChildrens who are doing a brilliant job with staff shortages at the moment.

“The nurse who dressed it was 90 mins into a 13 hour shift! Love the NHS.”

It was a busy weekend for Dan, who had just completed his first week reading the news on Channel 5 alongside Claudia-Liza Vanderpuije at 5pm each day.

He also revealed he had just finished writing his new book, Standing on the Shoulders, which he said would be out in October and is already available to pre-order.