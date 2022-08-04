Generous Sheffield Wednesday fan makes lovely gesture from afar to raise money

The Guests, a Wednesdayite family living in Singapore, this year decided to donate the tickets to The Children’s Hospital Charity, which supports Sheffield Children’s Hospital, and helped raise over £1000 after they were used as a raffle prize.

It’s a gesture that helps the club, helps the charity, and also gets a couple of fans a season ticket for what could potentially be a very exciting campaign at Hillsborough – and the lifelong Owl wanted to give back.

As quoted on the club’s official website, John said, “As a lifelong supporter of Sheffield Wednesday, based in Singapore, my wife Vansy and I again bought Season Tickets with the objective of donating the seats to charity. This both helps the club and gives something back to the community where I grew up.

“This year, we chose Sheffield Children's Hospital as they change children’s lives every day through ground-breaking medical treatment provided in a comfortable and engaging environment. We feel honoured to support this fabulous cause.”

Meanwhile, John Armstrong the chief executive at The Children’s Hospital Charity, heaped praise on the Guests, saying, “We are so grateful to John for donating the season tickets to us and helping to raise over £1,000 through the raffle. Every penny raised will help support our appeal to build a Helipad on the roof at Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

“Currently air ambulances land in Weston Park opposite the hospital and patients are stretchered across a busy main road, having a Helipad would mean we can get patients in a critical condition the care they needed much quicker and with more dignity.

“Thank you to John for this generous donation and helping us get one step closer to achieving our dream of building the Helipad. We hope the winning family will have a great season of football at Sheffield Wednesday!”

It wasn’t exactly a winning start, but fans were treated to three home goals and a lively atmosphere at Hillsborough on the opening day draw with Portsmouth, and everyone is hoping that there are plenty more goals to come as the season progresses.