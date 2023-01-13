Meet Kayleigh Smith, the 32-year-old behind the “positivity notes” found across Rotherham.

She is also behind a rapidly growing Instagram account.

“I’ve always been quiet and shy,” said Kayleigh, “but once I knew more about anxiety I knew that’s what I had. I’ve battled with anxiety and depression for years and years.”

In the modern world of social media, with ‘keyboard warriors’, faceless accounts and unrealistic expectations for bodies, work and life, many people have experienced some form of mental health illness. Cyber-bullying has become an issue not only in schools, but in workplaces, social groups and even community pages.

Some of the "kindness and positivity notes" left by Kayleigh around Rotherham.

“The worst stem of my mental health was between 2016-2019 when I was so badly cyber bullied. I was told to kill myself everyday, asked why I wasn't dead yet, was told I deserved to be raped and I was very alone and isolated,” Kayleigh says. “I was in a very dark place and I never want anyone to feel how I did in that time,” she added.

“I started putting up the positivity notes as I’d seen another mental health account do something similar but I always put it off but almost a year ago I finally decided to start doing it and haven’t stopped since...I've had many people message me on Instagram saying they saw my note and thanking me for spreading kindness or the note really helped them that day.”

Kayleigh also started her Instagram account (@nevergiveup_oxox) where she regularly shares positive quotes and affirmations, as well as mental health awareness content.

“The notes are important as they're sending out strong messages,it's making people see they're not alone and hopefully making other people understand that many do suffer with mental health issues and it's important to check on people around them,” she said.

Kayleigh pictured with some of the notes she writes by hand, before sharing them around Rotherham.

“Sadly from the age of just before 15 I started self harming which didn't stop for years and years and years. I also struggled with my weight, still do, but I began making myself sick in my late teens and I went to a doctor but she laughed in my face and I never went back. I have had some help over the years when in school etc and had therapy a few years ago as well and was discharged around 2018.”

She added: “I'm proud to say I haven't harmed in myself in a long time.”

Kayleigh believes it’s important for people to open up about their own experiences with mental health issues, in order to combat stigma some people reinforce around it.

Her notes are often found taped to buildings, shelters and other public places in Rotherham. They’re all hand written and often reflect the time of year as well. Around Christmas, Kayleigh shared some notes to her Instagram, one of which read: “Mental illnesses don’t take a break for the holidays. Here’s to everyone struggling this Christmas.”

This is Kayleigh, the woman behind the rapidly growing @nevergiveup_oxox instagram page

The notes will almost always feature a heart Kayleigh has drawn and the handle of her social media accounts.

"My dreams for my mental health project is just to keep growing as a person myself and growing the accounts and reaching/helping as many people as possible and maybe [helping others] could be a full time job one day. Maybe doing this it'll lead to bigger things. That's a dream,” she said.

