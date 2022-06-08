Sheffield basketball community getting behind fundraiser for men's mental health

Dean Heseltine, aged 32, is organising the event after seeing the incredible work Andy’s Man Club do for people struggling with their mental health, including some of his friends.

He said: “Men’s mental health has become a major factor in everyday life.

“The whole charity and how they work is just great. They give people a place to go to have a cup of tea and a biscuit and it’s just a really good thing that they do.”

The charity all-star game is the main event on an action packed day including a raffle, with 2500 available numbers which are £1 each, and a three-point contest.

Dean, who currently works as a car salesman, said: “A few years ago I was a funeral director so I have done quite a few male suicide funerals.”

It was from this work Dean discovered Andy’s Man Club and the work they do, before recently opting to do a basketball game to fundraise for the charity.

He said: “Basketball is my sport. It’s what I know really. I knew there was a big community that would get behind it.”

The Barnsley Barbarians. Dean founded the Barnsley Barbarians basketball club, who play in Sheffield Basketball League Division One

The Sheffield Basketball League has four divisions with 29 total teams and hundreds of committed players. The organisers of the league have been helping Dean collect raffle items and other equipment for the game, including two basketballs provided by Basketball England and basketball manufacturers, Wilson.

One of the basketballs will be one of the raffle prizes, alongside plenty of other items like Sheffield United tickets, McDonalds vouchers, a massage and two Harlem Globetrotter tickets for October.

The event also has custom Andy’s Man Club jerseys for the 10 selected all-stars from the day to wear in the main event.

Dean said: “Thank you to everybody who’s helped out. To Sheffield Basketball League for just allowing me to post on their page and thank you to the basketball community.”