Drug overdose-related deaths could “rise significantly” in the near future due to a worrying emergence of contaminates in drugs like cocaine, heroin and spice, local support groups have warned.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics reveals there were 601 overdose-related deaths in Yorkshire in 2022, but more and more drugs obtained on the streets are being found to contain synthetic opioids.

Jo Byrden, assistant director Humankind’s Likewise Sheffield drug support service, said: “We are seeing the rise of nitazenes, dangerous synthetic opioids, being mixed into illicit drugs. These substances are not only being found in heroin, cocaine and spice but are also appearing in counterfeit medications sold as Xanax, Valium, diazepam and others.

Overdose-related deaths could increase in Yorkshire due to the worrying emergence of nitazene and other synthetic opioid-contaminated street drugs. | Getty Images

“What’s especially troubling is that there is no known safe dose for many nitazenes, and they’re being sold in packaging that is nearly indistinguishable from legitimate prescription tablets.”

Likewise is one of a number of Yorkshire drugs services worried the increasing presence of these dangerous contaminates will increase the number of overdose-related deaths in our region.

The National Crime Agency has reported at least 284 deaths have been linked to high-strength nitazenes since June 2023.

Humankind began providing drug and alcohol treatment in Sheffield in August 2023.

Yorkshire-based drug and alcohol support services, including Likewise in Sheffield and Barnsley Recovery Steps, have launched a collaborative initiative to spread awareness about these little-known risks in time for International Overdose Awareness Day on August 31, 2024.

Emily Todd, regional director for Humankind services in Barnsley, Calderdale and Sheffield, said: “We are working diligently to distribute naloxone, a life-saving medication that can temporarily reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, to as many people as possible. While the safest choice is to avoid illicit drug use altogether, we urge those who do use to take steps to minimise the risks.

“We’re appealing to everyone—if you see someone who may have overdosed, don’t ignore them. That person is someone’s loved one. Call an ambulance and stay with them. Your actions could save a life.”

International Overdose Awareness Day is the world’s largest annual campaign to end overdose, remember, without stigma, victims who have died and acknowledge the grief of the family and friends left behind.

The intitiative includes Likewise Sheffield, Barnsley Recovery Steps, New Vision Bradford, Calderdale Recovery Steps, Forward Leeds and North Yorkshire Horizons - all of which are led by the national charity Humankind.