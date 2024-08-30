Sheffield traffic: Both lanes closed on the M18 at Doncaster due to a four vehicle collision

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 30th Aug 2024, 10:53 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Both lanes on the M18 at Doncaster are currently closed due to a road traffic collision.

At 7.10am today, August 30, South Yorkshire Police were called to reports of a road traffic collision on the M18 northbound after junction 3.

It is reported that a Mercedes pickup, a white Mercedes X250, a blue Vauxhall Astra, and a white Ford Transit were involved in a collision.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Get Sheffield’s biggest stories as they’re happening - sign up for the new breaking newsletter

The scene on the M18 at Doncaster this morning.The scene on the M18 at Doncaster this morning.
The scene on the M18 at Doncaster this morning.

Emergency services attended the scene and it is reported that the drivers of the vehicles involved in the collision suffered minor injuries.

The M18 northbound has been closed between junction 3 and 4, and is expected to reopen by 11.30am today.

Related topics:DoncasterM18South Yorkshire PoliceSheffieldMercedesEmergency services

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.