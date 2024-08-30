Sheffield traffic: Both lanes closed on the M18 at Doncaster due to a four vehicle collision
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Both lanes on the M18 at Doncaster are currently closed due to a road traffic collision.
At 7.10am today, August 30, South Yorkshire Police were called to reports of a road traffic collision on the M18 northbound after junction 3.
It is reported that a Mercedes pickup, a white Mercedes X250, a blue Vauxhall Astra, and a white Ford Transit were involved in a collision.
Emergency services attended the scene and it is reported that the drivers of the vehicles involved in the collision suffered minor injuries.
The M18 northbound has been closed between junction 3 and 4, and is expected to reopen by 11.30am today.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.