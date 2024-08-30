Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Both lanes on the M18 at Doncaster are currently closed due to a road traffic collision.

At 7.10am today, August 30, South Yorkshire Police were called to reports of a road traffic collision on the M18 northbound after junction 3.

It is reported that a Mercedes pickup, a white Mercedes X250, a blue Vauxhall Astra, and a white Ford Transit were involved in a collision.

Emergency services attended the scene and it is reported that the drivers of the vehicles involved in the collision suffered minor injuries.

The M18 northbound has been closed between junction 3 and 4, and is expected to reopen by 11.30am today.