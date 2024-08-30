Armed police respond to 999 call reporting shooting in Sheffield neighbourhood

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Armed police responded to a reported shooting in Sheffield yesterday only to find the alleged victim unharmed and well.

South Yorkshire Police scrambled armed officers to Oxspring Bank, in Wadsley Bridge, at around 1.50pm yesterday (August 29) over concerns for the welfare of a man.

Officers were reportedly told in a 999 call that a man had been shot with a firearm.

However, when police located the alleged victim, they found him unharmed and uninjured.

A search of a property also did not present any damage consistent with a firearm discharge.

A spokesperson said: “Enquiries are on-going to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.”