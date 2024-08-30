Armed police respond to 999 call reporting shooting in Sheffield neighbourhood

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 30th Aug 2024, 09:24 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Armed police responded to a reported shooting in Sheffield yesterday only to find the alleged victim unharmed and well.

South Yorkshire Police scrambled armed officers to Oxspring Bank, in Wadsley Bridge, at around 1.50pm yesterday (August 29) over concerns for the welfare of a man.

Armed police were called to Oxspring Bank in Wadsley Bridge, in Sheffield, on August 29 over reports of an alleged shooting.Armed police were called to Oxspring Bank in Wadsley Bridge, in Sheffield, on August 29 over reports of an alleged shooting.
Armed police were called to Oxspring Bank in Wadsley Bridge, in Sheffield, on August 29 over reports of an alleged shooting. | Google Maps, National World

Officers were reportedly told in a 999 call that a man had been shot with a firearm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Subscribe to The Star’s newsletter for all the latest news in Sheffield delivered direct to your inbox

However, when police located the alleged victim, they found him unharmed and uninjured.

A search of a property also did not present any damage consistent with a firearm discharge.

A spokesperson said: “Enquiries are on-going to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Related topics:SheffieldShootingPoliceSouth Yorkshire Police