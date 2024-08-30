Sheffield Station: Local business to take over First Class lounge on busiest platform

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 30th Aug 2024, 10:41 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A former First Class lounge at Sheffield station is set to be turned into a cafe.

The unit is on busy Platform 5 which is regularly filled with passengers using trains to and from Manchester, London and Edinburgh.

Bosses at East Midlands Railway, which manages the station, reckon it would be “ideal for a grab-and-go coffee or food operator.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The unit is on busy Platform 5 which is regularly filled with passengers using trains to and from Manchester, London and Edinburgh.The unit is on busy Platform 5 which is regularly filled with passengers using trains to and from Manchester, London and Edinburgh.
The unit is on busy Platform 5 which is regularly filled with passengers using trains to and from Manchester, London and Edinburgh. | EMR

The station is increasingly a hub for local businesses as well as travel.

Keep your finger on the pulse of the city with our daily newsletter, covering breaking news stories and all of the biggest headlines from Sheffield and South Yorks.

In July, Forge Bakehouse announced it would move to a bigger unit at the foot of the main stairway to the bridge, giving the Abbeydale-based company a prime spot in front of 10 million passengers annually.

In July, Forge Bakehouse announced it would move to a bigger unit at the foot of the main stairway to the bridge, giving the Abbeydale-based company a prime spot in front of 10 million passengers annually.In July, Forge Bakehouse announced it would move to a bigger unit at the foot of the main stairway to the bridge, giving the Abbeydale-based company a prime spot in front of 10 million passengers annually.
In July, Forge Bakehouse announced it would move to a bigger unit at the foot of the main stairway to the bridge, giving the Abbeydale-based company a prime spot in front of 10 million passengers annually. | Forge

Last year, brownie maker Scrumptious by Lucy was given a pitch in the ticket hall and is still trading there today. Motore Cafe operates a popular coffee van outside the station and Sheffield Tap is a bar and brewery on Platform One.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

East Midlands Railway is seeking an occupier for Forge Bakehouse’s old spot as well as what was Russell’s Bike Shed cycling shop.

Proprietor Russell Cutts said he closed it after a drop in cyclists using the adjacent secure bike hub due to Covid and rail strikes.

EMR says the unit, by the covered taxi pick up area, is “in the charming Victorian station, immediately opposite the taxi rank, and would be perfect as a retail unit, office, or takeaway outlet”.

The station is also host to M&S Simply Food, WHSMith, Superdrug and Burger King Sheffield staiton.

Related topics:SheffieldService stationBritish Railways

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.