Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A former First Class lounge at Sheffield station is set to be turned into a cafe.

The unit is on busy Platform 5 which is regularly filled with passengers using trains to and from Manchester, London and Edinburgh.

Bosses at East Midlands Railway, which manages the station, reckon it would be “ideal for a grab-and-go coffee or food operator.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The unit is on busy Platform 5 which is regularly filled with passengers using trains to and from Manchester, London and Edinburgh. | EMR

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The station is increasingly a hub for local businesses as well as travel.

In July, Forge Bakehouse announced it would move to a bigger unit at the foot of the main stairway to the bridge, giving the Abbeydale-based company a prime spot in front of 10 million passengers annually.

In July, Forge Bakehouse announced it would move to a bigger unit at the foot of the main stairway to the bridge, giving the Abbeydale-based company a prime spot in front of 10 million passengers annually. | Forge

Last year, brownie maker Scrumptious by Lucy was given a pitch in the ticket hall and is still trading there today. Motore Cafe operates a popular coffee van outside the station and Sheffield Tap is a bar and brewery on Platform One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

East Midlands Railway is seeking an occupier for Forge Bakehouse’s old spot as well as what was Russell’s Bike Shed cycling shop.

Proprietor Russell Cutts said he closed it after a drop in cyclists using the adjacent secure bike hub due to Covid and rail strikes.

EMR says the unit, by the covered taxi pick up area, is “in the charming Victorian station, immediately opposite the taxi rank, and would be perfect as a retail unit, office, or takeaway outlet”.

The station is also host to M&S Simply Food, WHSMith, Superdrug and Burger King Sheffield staiton.