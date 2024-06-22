Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A casualty suffered serious injuries in a horrific fall from Stanage Edge, near Sheffield, late last night, say rescue teams.

Emergency services were sent to the popular local beauty spot just before midnight, say members of Edale Mountain Rescue, who were called out the the scene.

They discovered someone had fallen from the top of the the rocks, which form a stretch of high cliffs in the Peak Disrict, not far from Sheffield’s Redmires Reservoirs.

They said in a statement: “The team was contacted to reports of someone having fallen from the top of Stanage Edge and having sustained serious injuries.

“Upon arrival it was apparent they were in a serious condition with multiple fractures and internal injuries.

“The casualty was stabilised by team members and rapidly evacuated down to the road for onward transport to the regional trauma centre by ambulance.”

Emergency teams at Stanage Edge last night. Photo: Edale Mountain Rescue | Edale Mountain Rescue

It was the second serious incident that the team had responded to in as many days.

They had been sent out on Thursday at 8.43pm to reports of a collapsed and unconscious walker near Nether Tor on Kinder Scout. A separate passing group had come across the casualty and raised the alarm, which the team described incredibly fortunate considering the time of day.

The walker was transferred to a waiting helicopter for a direct flight to Northern General Hospital in Sheffield.

Edale Mountain Rescue is a charity run by volunteers. Log onto https://www.justgiving.com/edalemrt to make a donation.

Its team helped more than 110 people last year including 22 climbers, seven mountain bikers, two runners and someone stuck in deep mud.

The organisation, which also rescued 82 walkers, was called out 157 times in total - one of the top five busiest years in its 67-year history.