A young Sheffield Wednesday fan will be up early to run 15 laps of Sheffield United’s ground ahead of the Steel City Derby this weekend in his mission to raise £5,000.

Ruben Martin, aged 16, from Sharrow, is running 5K every day between October 23 and November 23 after his friend’s frightening brush with heart disease.

Wednesday fan Ruben Martin (left) and his friend Joe Grindell. Ruben has been running 5K a day to raise funds for the British Heart Foundation after Joe's recent brush with heart disease in the last year. | Dean Atkins

Joe Grindell, 17 and a Blades fan, is on the mend now after requiring open heart surgery last year to replace one of his valves - only to collapse on the school football field a month ago with what turned out to be endocarditis.

But after missing out on much of the summer holiday in 2023 and after another three-week stay this year, Ruben and his friends are now each fundraising for the British Heart Foundation to cheer up their mate.

Ruben said: “I saw Liam Palmer ran 10k a day for charity in 2022 and thought I could do something similar, although I’ve never been a runner.

“Joe’s been a really good mate over the past five years. He missed out on a lot of his Y10 summer, and he’s normally really active and gets out a lot. It didn’t feel good seeing him stuck inside.

“Me and some of his other friends started a few weeks ago, and it gave him something to keep up to date with while he was hospital.

“Originally I set the fundraiser target as £104. You know, because United conceded 104 goals last season.”

A screenshot from Ruben's JustGiving page on November 6, where he has raised over £2,700 for the British Heart Foundation in a little over two weeks. | JustGiving page

But astonishingly, Ruben’s JustGiving page has now passed £2,775 since he began his 5K-a-day challenge on October 23. Now, he’s aiming to raise £5,000 by the end on November 23.

But to take it one step further, he’s now also bagged permission to complete this Sunday’s effort at the Sheffield United ground, on the same day as the Steel City Derby. He plans to wear his BHF shirt and both a Blades and Owls scarf while he runs.

“15 laps is about 5K and the club’s agreed for me to go down on the morning before the match,” said Ruben.

“I’ve never been much of a runner. Some days I’m very sore but I think I’m getting fitter.”

This Sunday (November 10) is the first Steel City Derby in five years now that Sheffield United and Wednesday are in the same league again.

For Joe, who is now out of hospital and says he’s “doing alright,” catching up on how his friends were doing and how much they had raised on the fundraising page was often a highlight of the day during his stay.

He said: “It means a lot really, and it’s all going to a good cause.

“The derby’s going to be good fun as well. United will win, obviously, because we’re the better team.”

For more information on Ruben’s 5K-a-day challenge or to help him reach his £5,000 goal, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/5k-a-day-for-joe