Among them are Lords, husband and wife teams and the founders of Meadowhall.
The list has been compiled by Insider Media, part of National World and includes a number of millionaires and billionaires, including the owner of a professional football team.
Below is the full list of South Yorkshire people to make the 2024 Top 50, which includes people working in a business they either started themselves or inherited.
1. Jon and Susie Seaton - £490m
Their Sheffield-based Twinkl has continued to grow its turnover since a private equity deal last year valued the business at £500m. The Seatons started the teacher aid business at their home in 2010. Susie had been working in a children’s nursery and had found information hard to find. Twinkl now offers more than a million educational resources (Photo: NationalWorld) | NationalWorld
2. Carol Healey and family - £886m
Property developer Eddie Healey teamed up with Paul Sykes to build Sheffield’s Meadowhall shopping centre. Healey, the brother of kitchen tycoon Malcolm Healey, died three years ago. His widow Carol and her children still own two retail parks. Their main investment company, SPH 2011, shows wealth of £222.4m (Photo: NationalWorld) | NationalWorld
3. Paul Sykes - £775m
Paul Sykes founded Sheffield's Meadowhall shopping centre with Eddie Healey and the pair went on to sell it for £1.17bn. Sykes had left school with no qualifications and initially worked as a tyre fitter before making money from car dealing and later moving into property. | National World/James Hardisty
4. Chris Rea - £344m
Rea recently said there is no piece of industrial equipment in the world his engineering firm cannot help make more reliable. Rotherham-based AES specialises in sealing devices used in pumps for largely the petrochemical, pharma and paper industries. Profits have climbed to £56.4m on record turnover of £260.3m. Rea owns 57% of the £500m operation and should have received £7.4m of dividends over the past year. | Chris Etchells