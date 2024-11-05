4 . Chris Rea - £344m

Rea recently said there is no piece of industrial equipment in the world his engineering firm cannot help make more reliable. Rotherham-based AES specialises in sealing devices used in pumps for largely the petrochemical, pharma and paper industries. Profits have climbed to £56.4m on record turnover of £260.3m. Rea owns 57% of the £500m operation and should have received £7.4m of dividends over the past year. | Chris Etchells