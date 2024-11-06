It’s almost time for the Steel City derby, so on this week’s All Wednesday we spoke to a man who knows plenty about Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Tongue, author of Yorkshire Turf Wars, was our guest as he came on to discuss the history of one of the nation’s most underrated derbies, also touching on Sheffield’s claim as the home of football and what he thinks makes this match-up such a tantalising one.

Tongue also talked about the early clashes between the blue and red sides of the city, as well as why that famous Wembley meeting between the two was moved away from Yorkshire....

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can watch the full episode right here by clicking this link, but you can also find us on ShotsTV - Freeview channel 262 - and also on Freely channel 565 at 10pm this evening to get us on your big screen!

Meanwhile, for a clip of the show, check out the video at the top of the page.