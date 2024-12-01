A former Sheffield sports hero was left needing lifesaving surgery after medics found a satsuma sized tumour is his brain.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When former Sheffield Tigers speedway rider Garry Stead started having seizures, doctors originally put down to a stroke, possibly resulting from a serious crash he had in 2007.

But they changed their minds after he had a scan.

Garry Stead and Angie Slater at World Riders Speedway Association Awards dinner. Photo: | Brain Tumour Research / SWNS

The 52 year old was rushed to hospital in September 2024 after he experienced his "first seizure".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His symptoms were initially put down to "a stroke" from what doctors believed was a result of a crash he had racing back in 2007 that left him paralysed.

But after a few weeks, Garry underwent an MRI scan which revealed he had a brain tumour.

He was diagnosed with a low-grade meningioma - the size of a satsuma.

Meningioma is the most common form of adult primary brain tumour that develops around the brain and spinal cord.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Later in September at Leeds General Infirmary, Garry underwent surgery to remove the tumour.

And despite the operation's success, he continues to face a series of complicated challenges - including partial paralysis, confusion, and the loss of his independence.

Garry, left in action at Owlerton in 2001. Photo: Steve Ellis | SHEFFIELD NEWSPAPERS

Garry, from Holmfirth, who rode for Sheffield in the 1996 season, said: “The surgery saved my life, but it came with a different set of challenges.

"I'm still struggling with basic tasks like shaving and putting on a coat because I still don't have full control or sensation in my right arm yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Knowing it could have been growing for a decade is devastating.

"And I can’t help but think how life might have been different if it had been caught earlier.”

Previously, Garry had a successful career in speedway racing, representing top teams and competing on the international stage.

Gary Stead's stitches and scar post-surgery. Photo: Brain Tumour Research / SWNS | Brain Tumour Research / SWNS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the news of his brain tumour came years after his life took a turn downhill - when a devastating crash in May 2007 left him paralysed from the waist down.

Garry added: "I've faced challenges all my life, on and off the track, but nothing compares to this.

"Losing my independence by driving has been one of the hardest obstacles.

"It makes me feel cut off from the world - like my freedom has been taken away.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the various challenges he has faced, Garry has found comfort in his relationship with healthcare worker Angie Slater, 45, from Barnsley.

The couple met 18 months ago through their shared passion for motorsports.

Commenting on the diagnosis, Angie said: "Garry has been through so much in his life.

"Yet he still finds ways to stay positive and keep fighting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He's shown everyone that people can bounce back with determination and support, which I find incredibly inspiring."

As a result, Angie has decided to take on the 99 Miles Challenge this November. They have set up a fundraising page.

"To not only show Garry how much he means to me but to raise funds and awareness for Brain Tumour Research," she added.

"No one should have to endure what he's been through, and I hope this effort brings us closer to a cure."

Garry described Angie as his "rock" throughout his journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "Her decision to take on the 99 Miles challenge means the world to me.

"Not just for the awareness it raises but also for the support she's shown me.

"I'm a firm believer that a winner never quits and a quitter never wins."

Ashley McWilliams, Community Development Manager at Brain Tumour Research, said: “Garry’s story exemplifies the resilience and bravery of those living with brain tumours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"His determination in the face of such immense challenges is truly inspiring.

"Stories like Garry’s underscore the critical need for increased research funding to better understand and treat the 16,000 people diagnosed with this devastating disease each year.”