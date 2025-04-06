Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The vast majority of staff accused of abusing vulnerable children at residential special schools near Doncaster will reportedly face no charges.

Three children homes run by the Hesley Group were shut in 2021 after a BBC News investigation found more than 100 internal reports between 2018 and 2021 of children being abused, including being punched, kicked in the stomach, and locked outside naked.

The three homes were Fullerton House and Wheatley House in Denaby, and Wilsic Hall in Wadworth.

A report in 2023 detailed how other abuses included children locked up overnight in bathrooms, and black female children having their head shaved on arrival against their or their parents’ wishes.

Other atrocities reportedly included children being fed chilli flakes, left in soiled clothes and having vinegar poured on cuts.

A national safeguarding review later found residents faced "systemic and sustained" abuse and neglect.

At the time, South Yorkshire Police said it had commissioned an independent review into missed opportunities and would continue to investigate around a dozen cases.

Many of the homes’ young residents had disabilities, were non-verbal, and were living far from home.

Documents leaked to the BBC also showed that Ofsted had been alerted 40 times about incidents. The homes were rated ‘Good’ by the watchdog throughout.

South Yorkshire Police and the local authority were also repeatedly warned about concerns.

Now, the BBC reports South Yorkshire Police has closed 95 cases and told families that no charges will be brought against staff accused of abuse because of ‘evidential difficulties’.

The force said 11 cases would remain open in what had been an "incredibly complex and sensitive investigation".

South Yorkshire Police said it had commissioned Operation Hydrant to carry out an independent review into whether all lines of inquiry had been fully explored.

The force said its findings were expected in the next few weeks – and it remained committed to considering all evidence.

"All those at the centre of our investigation have been safeguarded and they and their families remain at the forefront of our mind as we continue this work", said DCI Rebecca Hodgman.

Following the BBC's investigations, the Hesley Group said it had closed the homes, recognised that failings had been identified and was "deeply sorry" to those who had been affected.

It said it was now focused on running its adult placements.

In response to the police's update on the investigation, a spokesperson for the Hesley Group told the BBC: "Our team continues to cooperate fully with the investigation and engage as openly as possible with our affected colleagues and the families of those we care for and support."

The full statements from DCI Rebecca Hodgman reads: “This is an incredibly complex and sensitive investigation which looks firstly at whether the abuse or neglect which occurred at the homes reaches a criminal threshold.

“We are also working with other specialist agencies to ensure any information we gather informs their decision making as other aspects of care are considered.

“Our investigation involves a dedicated team of detectives and staff working to identify and understand the detail and personal experience of each individual involved and whether what happened to them meets the criminal threshold.

“This work has been ongoing for more than four years, and we remain committed to continuing until we have considered all evidence, and ensured the voices of the children and young people, and their perspectives, have been heard.

“We have worked with local authorities to make contact with the parents and guardians of the young people, and the young people themselves to explain the processes undertaken and our findings so far. Whilst the majority have been informed, this process is ongoing.

“There are still a number of cases to we have yet to review.

“We fully recognise the impact any findings may have on those affected and the complex needs of the young people involved so we are working with specialists nationally to ensure our approach, in delivering this information, is based in best practice.

“We have also commissioned Op Hydrant to carry out an independent review of the investigation to ensure all lines of inquiry have been fully explored. We expect to receive the findings of this review in the coming weeks.

“All those at the centre of our investigation have been safeguarded and they and their families remain at the forefront of our mind as we continue this work.”