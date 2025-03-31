Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three men have appeared in court accused of supplying Class A drugs and possessing a blade and criminal property, after being arrested by officers last week.

Marcus Ekwubiri, aged 38, of Stanwell Walk, Wincobank, Sheffield; Danny Tandy, 59, of Oldgate Lane, Thrybergh, Rotherham and Joel Williams, 41, of Middle Lane, Clifton, Rotherham, have all been charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin.

All three also face charges of possessing a bladed article and possessing criminal property, while Tandy and Williams have additionally been charged with possession of cannabis.

The defendants appeared before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Friday, March 28, and were remanded in custody ahead of their next court appearance at Sheffield Crown Court on April 30.