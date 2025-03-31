Three men in Sheffield court accused of supplying crack cocaine and heroin and possessing blade

By Ciara Healy
Published 31st Mar 2025, 14:28 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Three men have appeared in court accused of supplying Class A drugs and possessing a blade and criminal property, after being arrested by officers last week.

Marcus Ekwubiri, aged 38, of Stanwell Walk, Wincobank, Sheffield; Danny Tandy, 59, of Oldgate Lane, Thrybergh, Rotherham and Joel Williams, 41, of Middle Lane, Clifton, Rotherham, have all been charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin.

Sign up for newsletters from The Star

Three men have appeared in court over drug mattersThree men have appeared in court over drug matters
Three men have appeared in court over drug matters | GMP

Get The Star for less than a fiver with our new value subscription package

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

All three also face charges of possessing a bladed article and possessing criminal property, while Tandy and Williams have additionally been charged with possession of cannabis.

The defendants appeared before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Friday, March 28, and were remanded in custody ahead of their next court appearance at Sheffield Crown Court on April 30.

Related topics:Sheffield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice