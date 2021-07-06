In the week to July 4 – the latest accurate figures on record – the infection rate in the city rose to 251.5, up from 125.3 the week before.

This reflects a rise in new cases last week, where 1,471 were recorded. The week before 733 were recorded.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield's Covid rate increased last week

Data for the most recent four days – July 2-5 – has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

This comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisted over the weekend that Covid restrictions would be eased on July 19, and also said that masks would become a ‘personal choice’ in the near future.

The vaccine roll-out has been going well in Sheffield, with anybody over the age of 18 now eligible to book an appointment to get their first or second jab.

However, there are still fears over the proposed easing of restrictions, especially among parents after the Government announced plans to completely lift isolation measures in schools from the beginning of the new school year in Autumn.

This comes in spite of repeated cases in Sheffield of schools having to send pupils home after coming into contact with Covid.