Furious man attacked former schoolmate who ‘owed him £20’ on busy Sheffield street

Sheffield Crown Court heard on June 28 how Harrison Sargent, aged 21, of The Dale, Woodseats, Sheffield, jumped out of a Ford Fiesta before approaching a man in the street outside the Deli Express, on London Road, Sheffield, and hitting him.

Alexander Menary, prosecuting, said Sargent got out of the Fiesta in December, 2019, and as he recognised the complainant from school he shouted at him claiming he owed him £20 before he struck him to the face.

Mr Menary added the complainant suffered lacerations to his lip and eye lid as well as a broken tooth.

London Road

The complainant stated he has since struggled with anxiety and has had difficulties eating and he feels nervous when he sees Ford Fiesta cars.

Mr Menary added police also found cannabis and drug-dealing parafernalia, as well as a substantial amount of cash and a pen gun with ammunition when they visited the defendant’s home on March 19, 2021.

Judge Graham Reeds QC told Sargent: “The obvious serious offence and the most serious offence is the possession of the prohibited weapon.”

Sargent, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding, possessing a prohibited firearm, possessing class B drug cannabis with intent to supply and to possessing criminal property in the form of money.

Dermot Hughes, defending, said Sargent is a troubled young man who has suffered the loss of his mother and he is utterly remorseful for what happened.

He added Sargent had started using cannabis to ease his anxieties and one thing led to another as he sought to fund his drug habit and he let his problems get out of control.

Mr Hughes said: “This was not sohisticated offending by any means. He has made an awful mess of things and he knows that.”