Omicron: Sheffield hospital visits stopped due to Covid concerns

Hospital bosses have said visits will be temporarily suspended from December 31 due to the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in the community.

Sheffield Teaching Hospitals chief nurse, Chris Morley, said: “Sadly, the Omicron variant of Covid-19 is now spreading rapidly in the local community, and whilst we have been trying to maintain some visiting because we realise how important this is to patients and relatives. Unfortunately, the increase in cases does now pose a greater risk of our patients acquiring the virus.

“A proportion of people with Omicron appear to have no symptoms, and regrettably, as a result, we have seen some transmission in our hospitals which has been linked to visiting. We have to put the protection of our patients, some of whom are vulnerable or immuno-compromised, as our first priority, so we have taken the difficult decision to temporarily stop all visiting unless there are exceptional circumstances.

Hospital visits in Sheffield are being suspended after a rise in Covid-19 cases across the city

“We recognise how important it is for family and friends to keep in touch and in particular for patients’ next of kin to have conversations with staff about their loved one’s progress or care decisions. We already have free WIFI and Ipads for patients to use, but we will explore other options too.

“We will, of course, continue to monitor the situation with a view to reinstating visiting as soon as we can do so safely.”

In exceptional circumstances visiting arrangements can be made by contacting the ward.