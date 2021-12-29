Covid cases in many areas of Sheffield are on the rise, with infection rates spiking. Just this week the number of hospitalisations nationwide due to Covid soared.

While the Omicron variant is believed to be less severe than others, the fact that it is more transmissible means more will be infected.

Therefore, while the risk of hospitalisation from an individual case is lower, the fact that more people will get the virus means the number of people who do have to go to hospital is still likely to rise.

According to the latest date on record, the infection rate in Sheffield stands at 931.2 per 100,000 people as of December 23.

This is an increase of 68.1 per cent on the week before, when the infection rate was 554.1.

These are the areas within Sheffield where the infection rate is rising the fastest.

1. Tinsley and Carbrook The infection rate in this area for the week up to December 23 was 461.9 per 100,000 people - an increase of 312.4 per cent from 112 the week before.

2. Arbourthorne The infection rate in this area for the week up to December 23 was 767.3 per 100,000 people - an increase of 223.1 per cent from 237.5 the week before.

3. Birley The infection rate in this area for the week up to December 23 was 1063.2 per 100,000 people - an increase of 216.2 per cent from 336.2 the week before.

4. Brightside & Wincobank The infection rate in this area for the week up to December 23 was 885 per 100,000 people - an increase of 214.3 per cent from 281.6 the week before.