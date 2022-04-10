Covid: Sheffield death toll rises by 26 in one week, Government figures show

The number of deaths from coronavirus within 28 days of a positive test that were recorded in Sheffield up to Friday (April 8) rose to 1,528 from 1,502 a week earlier. That equates to 259.3 people per 100,000 of the city population.

The total number of people in Sheffield with Covid-19 recorded as one of the causes of death was 1,643, a rate of 259.3 per 100,000.

In Doncaster, the 28-day death figure was 1,116, a rate of 356.8 per 100,000. The Doncaster figure for Covid-19 recorded as a cause of death was 1,084, a rate of 346.6.

The Royal Hallamshire Hospital's Infectious Diseases Unit has been at the forefront of Sheffield's battle against Covid-19

The Government said that a national backlog had slowed down the reporting of deaths and this was corrected on Wednesday, but it is not clear whether the local numbers includes any of those deaths.

In the UK, the number of deaths in the seven days up to Friday was 1,475, bringing the overall total up to 169,759. The number who had Covid-19 on their death certificate was 1,005, bringing that total to 187,929.

The number of coronavirus cases recorded in Sheffield over the seven days up to Friday (April 8) was 2,779 and the rate per 100,000 of the population was 471.6. This is significantly lower than the UK-wide rate of 636.3. In Doncaster, the figure was 1,937, which is a much higher rate of 619.3, pretty close to the overall UK figure.

That brings the total number of cases recorded in Sheffield to 182,240, a rate of 30,929.3, and in Doncaster to 105,737, a higher rate of 33,805 per 100,000 people.

In the whole of the UK, the weekly figure was 333,347 and the total number of cases was 21,549,830.

In Sheffield, the total number of people aged 12 and over who have had a first vaccination now stands at 428,698, or 80.4 per cent of the population. Second dose figure is 403,305 (75.7pc) and the booster total is 311,332 (63.2pc).