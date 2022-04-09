Abbeydale Road: Sheffield fire service 'keep away' warning from emergency incident
Emergency services have appealed to people to keep away from Abbeydale Road, Sheffield this afternoon (Saturday, April 9) as they deal with an incident.
It is unclear at present what has happened but we have been in touch with emergency services to find out more. The incident involves police, fire and ambulance teams.
South Yorkshire fire and Rescue issues the following message on Twitter at 2pm: “Firefighters are currently at an incident on Abbeydale Road, #Sheffield and are expected to be there for the next couple of hours.
“It is a multi-agency incident with @syptweet (police) and @YorksAmbulance
“Due to heavy traffic around the area please avoid if possible.”
The road would already have been even busier than usual with traffic building up for the Sheffield United v Bournemouth match at Bramall Lane, which has a 4.45pm kick-off time.
