Yewlands School lockdown drama: Crash landing drama at Sheffield school sparks emergency lockdown
Yewlands School, in Grenoside, took the measures at lunchtime yesterday after an aviator crash landed in the grounds of the school.
It is understood the school decided to take action after a paraglider had hit problems and was forced to find somewhere to make an emergency landing in the area.
The school, on Creswick Lane, confirmed that it had gone into lockdown in a statement, and has informed parents of the incident which happened early in the afternoon.
It said: “At approximately 1.15pm today, a paraglider had to make an emergency landing on our academy field due to technical issues.
“This was totally unforeseen and as a precaution we asked all students who were on lunch to return to their form rooms.
“We assisted the individual and he was quickly escorted offsite. Lunch time was extended for any student who did not have time to eat.” The school has extensive grounds including playing fields, which provide a wide open space. The school is one of a number of schools in Sheffield run by the Brigantia Learning Trust, and takes pupils from the age of 11 to 16.
It is the third emergency incident to be reported at a school in Sheffield this week.
Yesterday, it was reported that armed police officers were sent to Stocksbridge High School, after South Yorkshire Police had received a call about a dog on the premises. The school said lessons were not disrupted by the incident and there was no risk to any staff or pupils.
And Newfields School, in Norton Lees, went into lockdown on Wednesday morning after after a stranger was reportedly seen trespassing on the grounds.
It is not the first time an aviator has been forced to crash land at a Sheffield school.
A glider pilot put his aircraft down on the playing fields at Hallam Middle School in the early 1980s, to the surprise of pupils and staff at the school, near Redmires Road
