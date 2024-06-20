Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emergency services were sent to a Sheffield school this morning after concerns over a ‘dangerous dog’ on the site.

Several police cars were reported outside Stocksbridge High School this morning, after South Yorkshire Police sent officers to the scene in response to a call from concerned members of the public.

But the school has stressed there was no danger to pupils, and described the animal that was found on the premises as ‘far from dangerous.’

Officers have today confirmed they were called to the incident at the popular school on Shay House Lane, because of concerns over what was thought to have been an XL Bully type of dog in the school grounds. The XL Bully breed is now covered by the dangerous dogs act.

Stocksbridge High School was visited by police, after reports of a dangerous dog on the site. Photo: Google | Google

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement to The Star: “We responded to reports of an XL Bully on the grounds of Stocksbridge High School, at 8.26am today (20 June).

“Officers attended and from enquiries the owner of the dog was located on Victoria Street.

“The dog was safely located, and it was learned that it was unregistered and it has been seized. No injuries have been reported.”

Police added that enquiries are ongoing.

But Stocksbridge High School headteacher Andy Ireland stressed no one was endangered, and played down the description of the dog as dangerous.

He said that a stray local dog had been found on the school grounds by premises staff, but added that it was described as friendly and compliant by the staff. It left the school grounds and was escorted back to a local garden.

He added: “The breed is unknown but its behaviour this morning was far from dangerous.

“About 20 minutes later a police vehicle attended the school. I and a colleague were on gate duty and spoke directly with the officers.

“The officers informed us that a member of the public had reported a dog, and we explained the facts of the matter as above and the police left.