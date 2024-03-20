Have you ever played the old English pub game of Knurr and Spell?
1. Off to the races
The Old Red Lion trip to Thirsk Races c1950s - among the racegoers are Walt and Frank Platts Photo: Submitted
2. Champion
Grenoside Knurr and Spell champion Henry Mollart about to strike Photo: David Green
3. Party
The neighbours turn out for a Coronation street party in Grenoside in 1953 Photo: Submitted
4. Angel
Tap room customers at the Angel Inn in Main Street, Grenoside, taken in the mid 1920's. The licensee at that time is standing in the middle of the back row. Photo: Submitted