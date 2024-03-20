Sheffield retro: 15 of the best photos looking back at the village of Grenoside

Our gallery of retro photos takes a nostalgic look back at the people and events in Grenoside, Sheffield, from the 1920s to the 1990s.
Have you ever played the old English pub game of Knurr and Spell?

1. Off to the races

The Old Red Lion trip to Thirsk Races c1950s - among the racegoers are Walt and Frank Platts Photo: Submitted

2. Champion

Grenoside Knurr and Spell champion Henry Mollart about to strike Photo: David Green

3. Party

The neighbours turn out for a Coronation street party in Grenoside in 1953 Photo: Submitted

4. Angel

Tap room customers at the Angel Inn in Main Street, Grenoside, taken in the mid 1920's. The licensee at that time is standing in the middle of the back row. Photo: Submitted

