Plans have been drawn up to build new classrooms at one of Sheffield’s biggest schools

A planning application has been submitted to put up the block of four classrooms at Yewlands School, on Creswick Lane in Grenoside.

Under the plans, mobile buildings will be used in the block, which will be two storeys high, and will be placed between the the existing main school building and its basketball court.

Yewlands Academy. Phoyto: Andrew Roe | National World

.A planning statement for the scheme, by Williams Architects, states: “The proposed new building is a two storey, modular classroom block. There is a single entrance into a lobby, from which the ground floor classrooms and WCs can be accessed, with a stairleading up to the first floor.

“The accommodation within the new building will comprise two ground floor classrooms with WC facilities. A further two classrooms will be provided at first floor level, separated by a flexible space that could be set up as an office or storeroom depending on need.”

They have described it as having ‘utilitarian’ appearance and being made from low maintenance materials. They will have a metal cladding and double glazed windows.

A Government report last year said Sheffield needed to create nearly 1,000 new school places to meet demand by 2025, at a cost of up to £23m.

The Department for Education had set out how what every local authority will need to do to give every child a seat in a classroom within the next two years.

They estimated Sheffield will need 390 additional primary school places to meet demand in the 2024/2025 academic year, as well as 580 secondary places.

Those figures did not include the 535 new secondary school places the city hoped to create with ongoing projects by 2024/25.

Between 2011 and 2025 the DfE will have allocated a total of £146m to Sheffield Council to create new school places.