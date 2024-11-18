Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A voluntary redundancy scheme has opened at the University of Sheffield today in a bid to plug a £50m shortfall in the next two years.

Just a month after being named runner-up as The Times’ University of the Year 2025, the Russell Group institution called all staff to a briefing on Thursdya (November 14) to announce cuts are on their way.

It comes after it was revealed in September that the university attracted up to 2,200 less international students this year, or around seven per cent, and is now facing a £50m shortfall.

A spokesperson said there have been no compulsory redundancies, and upcoming actions will include “non-staff reductions, reviewing capital spend & university buildings, and reducing discretionary expenditure.” The Star has contacted UoS to ask what this will include specifically.

As many as 880 unionised members of staff voted they have “no confidence” in Chancellor Lady Justice Rafferty, Vice-Chancellor Koen Lamberts, and the university’s executive board on Thursday. The university employs 8,606 people.

A spokesperson for the university said: “The University sector is facing unprecedented financial difficulties and we are committed to navigating these challenges responsibly and transparently.

“As part of a range of measures to address a financial shortfall, we have introduced a voluntary severance scheme in selected areas of the University.”

The Star has asked which areas specifically have been offered redundancies.

The statement continues: "We recognise this is a difficult time for colleagues and are firmly committed to supporting our staff and working constructively with our trade unions throughout this period, whilst maintaining the high standards of academic excellence for which Sheffield is renowned.”

A member of staff told The Star on Friday they felt a major factor behind the shortfall in international students is because the executive board failed to keep UoS in the ‘world’s top 100 ranking’, or the QS100.

The university fell out of the QS100 in June this year, and is now ranked 105th in the world.

This, the staff member said, “killed” its prospects when appealing to students abroad.

“The difference in attending a ‘world’s top 100’ university or not is enormously important to some international communities,” they said.

They added they felt the board had not risen to the challenge created by the UK Government’s change in policy over skilled visas, which as of April this year required students to show their first job out of university would earn at least £38,700, up from £26,200.

They added that it is widely believed among staff that the cuts will fall hardest on the university’s ‘professional services’, or back-of-office services and support staff.

They said: “The executive board are not fit to run a business, and sadly that's how universities are run now. They don't know how to hit a bottom line.

“They are uncreative too. Instead of looking at how to offer better courses or have a blue skies approach, they have gone straight to 'cuts, cuts, cuts,' with no other ideas. It's practically austerity.”