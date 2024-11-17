Sheffield developments: 105th Sheffield (High Green) Scout 'hut' is big winner in architecture competition
Some 1,292 people voted in the ‘People’s Choice’ category and the 105th Sheffield (High Green) Scouts headquarters came top.
The new building, which has seen enrolment numbers rise, was also given the Judges’ Special Award for Community Value.
More than 160 architects, designers and professionals gathered at a glittering ceremony at Sheffield’s Millennium Gallery.
The contest celebrates the best architecture in the region. Thirty projects were submitted. Judges visited 16 shortlisted properties before selecting 14 winners including The Crucible Theatre, Eyewitness Works, Leah’s Yard and Pound’s Park.
Head judge Nicola Rutt said “The standard of entries this year has been incredibly high, which made our decisions very difficult. Congratulations to all the winners!”
The year’s winners:
• The Crucible Theatre - Renton-Howard-Wood-Levin | Burrell Foley Fischer | Sheffield Theatres. Winner of the Landmark Achievement Award.
• Sort Trae - Susi Clark and Marc Medland (Concept Design), HEM Architects, Terry Huggett Developments Ltd. Winner of the Residential (single dwelling) Award, sponsored by Taylor Maxwell.
• Eyewitness Works - Twentysix Architects & shedkm | Urbanise Construction Ltd | Capital&Centric. Winner of the Residential (multiple dwelling) Award, sponsored by IG Masonry Support and winner of the Large Project Award, sponsored by Gripple.
• Petronella House - Chiles, Evans + Care Architects | Travis Wainwright Builders | Helen and John Whysall. Winner of the Interior Award, sponsored by Skopos Fabrics and winner of the Medium Project Award, sponsored by Creative Brick Solutions.
• Leah’s Yard - Fielden Clegg Bradley Studios, Lathams, Leonard Design | RF Joinery. Winner of the Conservation Award, sponsored by Leopold Hotel, Sheffield.
• Pound's Park - Sheffield City Council | Henry Boot Construction. Winner of the Open Space Award, sponsored by Sheffield Property Association.
• Park Lane - Thomas Collier Studio. Winner of the Small Project Award, sponsored by Counter Context.
• Park Lane - Thomas Collier Studio. Winner of the Small Project Award, sponsored by Counter Context.
• 105th Sheffield Scout HQ - Race Cottam Associates | HP Construction Ltd | 105th Sheffield Scouts. Winner of the Judges’ Special Award for Community Value and winner of the People's Choice Award.
• The Wave - HLM Architects | BAM Construction | The University of Sheffield. Winner of the Judges’ Special Award for Equality, Diversity & Inclusion.
• Chiles Evans + Care Architects - Winner of the Practice of the Year Award, sponsored by Sheffield Property Association.
• Heart of the City - Leonard Design Architects, Sheffield City Council. Winner of the Outstanding Project of the Year, sponsored by Square German Kitchens & Bathrooms Ltd.
