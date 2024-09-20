Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The University of Sheffield has been named runner-up in the ‘University of the Year 2025’ award by The Times.

The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2025, published today, (September 19), has also rated the Russell Group uni as the 14th best in the country.

The annual guide saw UoS rise four places, securing its spot as the best University in Yorkshire.

The national newspaper cited the university’s success at attracting a record 43,000 applicants combined with “soaring rates of student satisfaction” as reasons behind its ranking.

It was also praised for its ‘award-winning Student Union’ and for recruiting more students from non-selective state schools than others in the Russell Group.

The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2025 is regarded as the definitive ranking for UK universities and the most comprehensive overview of higher education in Britain.

The University of the Years 2025 is the London School of Economics and Political Science, which also placed 4th in the rankings nationally.

The list is based on an analysis of student satisfaction with teaching quality and their student experience, entry standards, research quality, sustainability and graduate prospects. Since 2018, the guide also includes social inclusion rankings based on key measures to reflect the diversity of intake and subsequent success when attending university.

Professor Koen Lamberts, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sheffield, said: “I am incredibly proud that the University of Sheffield has once again been recognised for its excellence. Being named runner-up for University of the Year and performing strongly in the league table is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff.

“This recognition is a reflection of our commitment to providing a world-class education and fostering a vibrant and supportive learning environment that our students consistently value. We strive to create a dynamic and nurturing learning environment where our students can thrive academically and personally.”

The news follows a run of success for the University of Sheffield. Just this month, it was also ranked among the best universities in the UK in the Guardian University Guide 2025 and ranked as the top university in the Russell Group for student experience and support in the Daily Mail University Guide, as well as within the top 10 universities in the UK overall and top in the North of England for the second successive year.

Earlier this summer, the University of Sheffield was ranked top of the Russell Group for the second year in a row in the National Student Survey (NSS), with Sheffield’s Students’ Union voted as the best SU among UK universities.

This followed the University of Sheffield being voted University of the Year, Best Students' Union and Best Student Life at the Whatuni Student Choice Awards (WUSCAs) 2024 in April - the largest annual university awards in the UK voted for exclusively by students.