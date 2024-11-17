This video More videos

University student Samantha Johnson joked, “I’ve been royally pardoned from my lecture” after the Prince of Wales recorded an apology video for her.

Prince William gave a university student the ideal excuse for being late to a lecture - in a funny TikTok video (click to play above). With security measures in place for the royal visit, Samantha Johnson got trapped behind a crowd of people as the Prince of Wales walked through the building. Samantha took the opportunity to get the Prince to provide her lecturer Lesley with proof of the out-of-the-ordinary reason for her lateness.

In the TikTok video above, which now has 2.8 million views and 530.5k likes, Prince William says: "Lesley, I'm very sorry we're late. But they seem to be caught up. They wouldn't believe that you were here, so just to say hi”.

The video caption reads: "POV — Prince William gives you the best excuse for being late”.

In the comments Samantha said: “One of the nicest people I’ve met, genuinely takes care in trying to get to know you. She joked: “I’ve been royally pardoned from my lecture. I’m never topping this excuse”.

The Prince of Wales carried out two engagements during his visit to Northern Ireland.