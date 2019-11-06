Strike action is planned at The University of Sheffield

Members of the University and College Union at 60 UK universities will walk out from Monday, November 25 – Wednesday, December 4 in disputes over issues including pay, working conditions and rising pension costs.

Last week UCU members backed strike action in ballots, with the union calling for universities had to respond positively to avoid disruption before Christmas.

Strike action is also planned at Sheffield Hallam University

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The disputes centre on changes to the Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS) and universities’ failure to make improvements on pay, equality, casualisation and workloads.

As well as eight strike days from 25 November, union members will begin ‘action short of a strike’ when they return to work.

They will working strictly to contract, not cover for absent colleagues and refuse to reschedule lectures lost to strike action.

At the University of Sheffield, four in five members -79 per cent - backed strikes over pay and conditions and 84 per cent backed strikes over pensions.

UCU members at Sheffield Hallam are in a different pension scheme and were only balloted for strikes over pay and conditions.

Three-quarters of members – 76 per cent – backed strikes.

UCU general secretary Jo Grady said: “Strike action is a last resort, but staff have made it quite clear that enough is enough and universities can be in no doubt about the strength of feeling.