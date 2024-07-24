More than 500 new homes on former Cannon Brewery site in Sheffield given green light

A proposal to build more than 500 new homes on the former site of Cannon Brewery in Sheffield has been approved.

Members of the planning and highways committee yesterday (July 23) decided to accept the proposal to re-purpose the currently run-down site of the old Cannon Brewery on Rutland Road, Neepsend.

Part of the redevelopment plan is to deliver – after converting and constructing buildings – “in the region of 550 apartments in a mix of one, two and three-bedroom units” as well as approximately 3,200 sqm of commercial, workspace and retail spaces.

The said site is made up of two parcels of land within Neepsend, either side of Boyland Street, with a combined area of 1.628 hectares.

During the discussion at Sheffield Town Hall, Councillor Gary Weatherhall (Shiregreen and Brightside, Sheffield Community Councillors Group) asked the planning officers whether the developer would financially support schools around the development.

He also asked for an estimation of how many children would move into the proposed 550 apartments and how many spaces schools, doctors, and dentists would need because of the new tenants.

From the planning service, Michael Eaglestone said the development didn’t meet the threshold requirements for education contributions, healthcare contributions or urban space contributions.

In terms of the number of children this development would generate, Mr Eaglestone added that it’s “unclear at this point”.

He said they would expect children in the two-and-three-bed properties so they would know more when they’ve got the final mix.

A school (Astrea Academy) nearby may have the capacity to take primary school children on, Mr Eaglestone said.

Cllr Douglas Johnson (City, Green Party) also asked about the infrastructure around the development (would it be open and accessible for people outside) and he asked too what the “non-residential bits of the site might be used for” – essentially, whether community groups could use some parts of the development?

He was told that there was no indication of gating the site. Mr Eaglestone also said that there was no requirement for subsidised spaces for community use.

Cllr Laura Moynaha (Manor Castle, Labour) raised the issue of not having enough green spaces, school spaces or GP spaces around the development.

She said: “I just wonder, when are we going to get to a stage, particularly with the further developments that are planned in Neepsend and Furnace Hill, when we stop building housing developments and we build communities?”

Cllr Mark Whittaker (Stocksbridge and Upper Don, Labour) raised the issue of parking.

This development was designated as a car/permit-free development.

Residents of car/permit-free developments will not be issued with residents parking permits or business parking permits (for businesses registered at the car/permit-free address) in the local area where there is a permit scheme in place.

Members were told that the plan was to reduce the predominance of the car, trying to engender sustainable cities where people are able to access facilities and services without the need to travel.