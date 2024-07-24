'I'm proud to be autistic' - Sheffield nurse shines light on Disability Pride month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Sheffield nurse is highlighting Disability Pride Month this July, five years after being diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.

Jayne Connolly, Staff Nurse at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) just before her 47th birthday, five years ago.

Jayne recalls: “I was born in the era of the 70’s and 80’s when Autism wasn’t widely recognised. People just saw me as the introverted, nerdy girl, but I knew I felt different.”

The defining moment for Jayne came when she began experiencing perimenopause.

Jayne Connolly and husband

"The hormonal imbalance during this time can exacerbate symptoms, which was exactly my experience. Suddenly, things that had never bothered me before—like loud noises, large crowds, and being around other people—started to have a significant impact on me. That's when it clicked, and my mum suggested that I might be autistic."

Jayne was referred to Sheffield Adult Autism and Neurodevelopmental Service (SAANS) at Nether Edge hospital where they did an assessment and Jayne was subsequently diagnosed with ASD. After her diagnosis, Jayne informed her line manager and, with support from Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust’s Occupational Health team, had support to make adjustments to her working schedule to better accommodate her needs.

"I met with an Occupational Therapist called Catherine, who was incredibly insightful. With their help, I was able to change my working hours so that I could primarily work night shifts, which are typically quieter and involve mainly just me and my patients. While I still do some day shifts, the Trust allows me to take late afternoon shifts, as I find it difficult to sleep at night if I need to wake up early for work. I really can’t praise them enough.”

Jayne also received information about autism support groups, including Autism Plus, who provide specialist care and support for autistic adults and young people, and the Trust’s free staff health and wellbeing service called VIVUP which offers a 24-hour confidential support service offering advice and information from qualified professionals.

“I’ve worked on the same ward for nearly 25 years now with the same colleagues, who have been phenomenal. I have a lot of idiosyncrasies which people don’t always understand, so it can sometimes be difficult to explain that to people. Autism Plus have been brilliant and instrumental in helping me navigate work and education and in clarifying things that aren’t always easy to articulate. VIVUP has also been there when I needed it, providing free and accessible counselling support.”

"The learning I’ve done also led me to the Trust’s Disability and Wellbeing Staff Network Group (DAWN), which has been great. Meeting other people in the same boat and learning from them has been so positive, and I’ve been able to share this knowledge with my manager and colleagues."

Jayne explains that this support has helped her to face recent challenges too, including a recent episode of ‘autism burnout’, which can be characterised by long- term exhaustion, loss of function, and heightened sensory sensitivity.

"It only takes one person to raise their voice or behave in a triggering way, and it can set you off. This can look like a temper tantrum and leave people around me confused, but it's just sometimes hard for me to regulate my emotions. I experienced ‘autism burnout’ at the beginning of the year and was signed off work. It felt like I’d hit rock bottom but luckily, I have a supportive family, an amazing husband, and two fantastic children. I also spoke to my GP and had a lot of help from Autism Plus. Although it was a horrible experience, it’s turned into a really positive one. I feel better than I’ve felt in about five years. Knowing where to look to for help and support has been crucial. Groups like VIVUP, DAWN staff network, Autism Plus, and Sheffield Hospitals Occupational Health team have been the making of me."

Speaking on Disability Pride Month, marked every year in July, Jayne said: "To me, disability pride is about not having to hide my ASD. I’ve met many neurodivergent people who try to mask their symptoms, which can be stressful and tiring and can lead to complications like autism burnout. I’m proud to be autistic, and being able to show that to others is so important. Autism gives me skills that most people might not recognise, like good attention to detail and problem-solving. My advice to anyone who thinks they might be neurodivergent is to seek advice from support groups regardless of whether you have a diagnosis."